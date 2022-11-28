‘Glass Onion’ can succeed where ‘Knives Out’ failed at the SAG Awards

No one is going to be eating sh– this time.

In 2019, Rian Johnson’s comedic murder mystery “Knives Out” featured one of the most impressive ensembles in recent memory. The Agatha Christie-inspired whodunnit starred Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer (in one of his final performances), Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans (and his infamous sweater), Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell. And yet, the wildly popular and critically acclaimed film — it grossed more than $311 million worldwide — failed to snag a nom for film ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

That’s unlikely to happen to the film’s highly anticipated sequel, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which was also written and directed by Johnson and sees Craig reprise his role as Benoit Blanc. The film follows the Hercule Poirot-like detective as he investigates a death at a destination murder mystery party (rich people, am I right?). The film, which hit theaters on Wednesday for a one-week theatrical release before streaming on Netflix beginning Dec. 23, also stars Edward Norton as the tech billionaire hosting the party, while Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline appear as his guests.

Now, some out there might argue that the first film had a stronger ensemble, but the second film’s cast is certainly nothing to sneeze at, and critics’ reactions from the film’s premiere at TIFF actually praised the movie for being just as strong, if not better, than the original. But that’s not why it’s more likely to succeed at the SAG Awards. It’s also better set up for success.

Although “Knives Out” was well received when it had its own TIFF premiere, it was a relatively late release (Nov. 27) and screeners for the movie went out late to SAG-AFTRA voters as well during that notorious truncated season with the Oscars in early February. This unfortunately meant the sharp, twisty film did not have much of a chance to shine during awards season. It was snubbed for ensemble in favor of eventual winner “Parasite” and nominees “Bombshell,” “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Jojo Rabbit.”

“Glass Onion” is yet another late release, but this time “Knives Out” is an established franchise and the film is a highly anticipated title from a major player in Netflix, which paid a ridiculously large amount of money to snag the sequel. In fact, the film is probably the streaming service’s top awards push at the moment, which should work out well for all involved. The odds are in its favor too.

The film currently sits in fourth place at 7/1 in Gold Derby’s combined odds for film ensemble at the SAG Awards. Leading the category is Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” (39/10 odds), which is then followed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s wildly fun “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (4/1) and Sarah Polley’s haunting drama “Women Talking” (4/1). Rounding out the top five is Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical drama “The Woman King” (21/2).

With excellent reviews, plenty of hype and an all-star cast, “Glass Onion” could not be better primed to have a stellar awards season. And if it does, voters will be the ones eating sh–.

