‘Glass Onion’: Toronto audiences rave that it’s better than ‘Knives Out’

Maybe Netflix saved the best of its festival debuts for last. After receiving mixed responses to “Bardo” and “White Noise” at Venice (and later, for “Bardo,” at Telluride), the streamer was blessed with some of the most effusive reactions of the year so far for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” The Rian Johnson mystery-comedy debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday night.

“Yes, ‘Glass Onion’ is as good as ‘Knives Out,’ if not better – another very funny, supremely well-written murder-mystery w/ twists & turns galore. I could watch Daniel Craig play Benoit Blanc forever. Also BIG shout out to Janelle Monáe, the film’s all-star without a doubt,” Fandango’s Erik Davis wrote.

“‘Glass Onion’ is even better than the original ‘Knives Out.’ Can [Rian Johnson] slow down and give everyone else a chance??!” wrote Vanity Fair’s Michael Hogan.

“GLASS ONION’: No one else has said this yet, but it’s better than the first one,” wrote Vulture’s Alison Wilmore in a cheeky reference to the universal praise.

A sequel to 2019’s “Knives Out” – which likewise debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival before later becoming a blockbuster hit and Oscar nominee for Best Original Screenplay – “Glass Onion” once against stars Craig as Benoit Blanc, a detective in the mold of Hercule Poirot. For the sequel, Johnson assembled an all-star cast that includes Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Monáe, who was hailed as the standout in the premiere reactions.

“You try and invite people that you like,” Johnson told Netflix’s own editorial site, Tudum, last month when asked about his cast. “But the reality is you never know. At the end of the day, just trying to get the best actors in each part, the actors that are most right for each individual part. So, you also just throw the dice and hold your breath. Luckily, we got a great group that really meshed.”

It’s assumed that the original “Knives Out” just missed a Best Picture nomination at the 2020 Oscars (in addition to its screenplay nomination, “Knives Out” was also among the Producers Guild Awards nominees that year). With the response on Saturday night – plus the backing of Netflix’s large awards apparatus – the apparent crowd-pleaser could be a strong factor in this year’s awards race, not just for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay but also for production design, editing, costumes, and maybe even Monáe as Best Supporting Actress. Netflix will release “Glass Onion” to its streaming platform on December 23. The film will also have a theatrical release starting in November. Read more responses from the premiere below.

I’ve grown so tired of instant festival reactions, so let’s keep it quick and clean: #GlassOnion is so, so fun! And for more than that, you’ll have to await my review. #TIFF22 — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) September 11, 2022

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY is just as sharp & enjoyable as the first film. A clever, modern mystery with many layers to peel back on its characters. Daniel Craig may return as Benoit Blanc but this film belongs to Janelle Monáe. Sleek production design, score & editing. pic.twitter.com/qmW7iwXBfT — Matt Neglia @TIFF (@NextBestPicture) September 11, 2022

Wow! Glass Onion might take a while to get going, but once it does, it's just as brilliantly clever as Knives Out! Janelle Monae is amazing! Nice job, @rianjohnson! I sat next to your Aunt Janice! #TIFF2022 — Edward Douglas (@EDouglasWW) September 11, 2022

Mystery solved! #GlassOnion outdoes its predecessor in almost every way. Fun, style and a Mona Lisa level performance from Janelle Monae and Edward Norton showcase Rian Johnson’s knack for telling killer stories. Production and costumes forever! #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/JS5S52tXQZ — Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) September 11, 2022

GLASS ONION is a raging delight, even more furious and blunter in its humor than KNIVES OUT; Netflix better put this thing in theaters because it’s fantastic with a rollicking crowd — David Sims (@davidlsims) September 11, 2022

#GlassOnion is even better than Knives Out. Amazing, Good mystery, even greater themes. Funny, wild, relevant. #TIFF22 — Andy Howell (@d_a_howell) September 11, 2022

#GlassOnion is STELLAR. Another masterful murder mystery from Rian Johnson. More Steve Yedlin brilliance. Another A+ ensemble. Cannot wait to watch this over and over and soak in the WILD amount of precision and passion that went into this movie … just like the first film. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) September 11, 2022

Glass Onion is funny and well written, but it repeats a few too many of the thematic and visual beats of Knives Out for me to be truly blown away. — Katie Rife (@RifewithKatie) September 11, 2022

GLASS ONION is super fun. I’ll have to watch it again to decide how it fully stacks up to Knives Out, but it’s wearing much of the mystery on its sleeve. But hey, it’s nice to think ‘hell yeah I totally noticed that happen!’ after a reveal. #TIFF22 — Amanda the Jedi @ TIFF (@AmandaTheJedi) September 11, 2022

