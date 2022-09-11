‘Glass Onion’: Toronto audiences rave that it’s better than ‘Knives Out’

Maybe Netflix saved the best of its festival debuts for last. After receiving mixed responses to “Bardo” and “White Noise” at Venice (and later, for “Bardo,” at Telluride), the streamer was blessed with some of the most effusive reactions of the year so far for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” The Rian Johnson mystery-comedy debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday night.

“Yes, ‘Glass Onion’ is as good as ‘Knives Out,’ if not better – another very funny, supremely well-written murder-mystery w/ twists & turns galore. I could watch Daniel Craig play Benoit Blanc forever. Also BIG shout out to Janelle Monáe, the film’s all-star without a doubt,” Fandango’s Erik Davis wrote.

“‘Glass Onion’ is even better than the original ‘Knives Out.’ Can [Rian Johnson] slow down and give everyone else a chance??!” wrote Vanity Fair’s Michael Hogan.

“GLASS ONION’: No one else has said this yet, but it’s better than the first one,” wrote Vulture’s Alison Wilmore in a cheeky reference to the universal praise.

A sequel to 2019’s “Knives Out” – which likewise debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival before later becoming a blockbuster hit and Oscar nominee for Best Original Screenplay – “Glass Onion” once against stars Craig as Benoit Blanc, a detective in the mold of Hercule Poirot. For the sequel, Johnson assembled an all-star cast that includes Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Monáe, who was hailed as the standout in the premiere reactions.

“You try and invite people that you like,” Johnson told Netflix’s own editorial site, Tudum, last month when asked about his cast. “But the reality is you never know. At the end of the day, just trying to get the best actors in each part, the actors that are most right for each individual part. So, you also just throw the dice and hold your breath. Luckily, we got a great group that really meshed.”

It’s assumed that the original “Knives Out” just missed a Best Picture nomination at the 2020 Oscars (in addition to its screenplay nomination, “Knives Out” was also among the Producers Guild Awards nominees that year). With the response on Saturday night – plus the backing of Netflix’s large awards apparatus – the apparent crowd-pleaser could be a strong factor in this year’s awards race, not just for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay but also for production design, editing, costumes, and maybe even Monáe as Best Supporting Actress. Netflix will release “Glass Onion” to its streaming platform on December 23. The film will also have a theatrical release starting in November. Read more responses from the premiere below.

 

