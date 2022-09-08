‘Glass Onion’ trailer arrives two days before ‘Knives Out’ sequel’s TIFF premiere

“All right. When does the murder mystery start?”

In advance of its Toronto International Film Festival debut this coming Saturday, Rian Johnson and Netflix have debuted the first full trailer for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” There are yachts, there are puzzles, there are weapons, there’s Dave Bautista in an exceptionally revealing speedo, and there’s a music cue reminiscent of the Habanera aria from Georges Bizet’s “Carmen.”

Like the 2019 runaway success “Knives Out,” Daniel Craig is back as the genteel Southern private detective Benoit Blanc. In keeping with his spiritual cousin Hercule Poirot, the adventure this time is set in a gorgeous (and expensive-to-shoot-at) location, mainly the Greek islands in the Saronic Gulf. As with the first film, the cast is a healthy blend of veterans we love to see doing something fun like this, like Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, and Kate Hudson, plus some newer names like Leslie Odom, Jr., Janelle Monáe, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline.

Hardcore tabletop games-lovers will especially enjoy the way this brief trailer cuts together, as it includes close-ups of classic old-school pastimes. Is that a multi-colored image of a Parcheesi board? Only time, and a Netflix subscription, will tell.

Speaking of Netflix, the deal they made with Johnson, producer Ram Bergman, and star Craig was a reported $100 million each. The total payout was reported as reaching $469 million—probably more dough than Ana de Armas’s character came away with at the end of “Knives Out.” As part of the package, a third film in this mystery franchise will arrive at a later date.

Netflix has a number of high-profile films in this year’s awards race — including films like “Bardo” and “White Noise,” both of which polarized audiences in Venice (and in the case of “Bardo,” Telluride as well) — but it’s possible the company’s best bet for broad success this year might be Johnson’s sequel. “Knives Out” was nominated for a Best Original Screenplay Oscar – and likely came close to scoring a Best Picture nomination in 2020, as it was among that year’s nominees at the Producers Guild Awards. Based on its lavish teaser, it doesn’t seem far-fetched to suggest “Glass Onion” could find success in categories like Production Design, Cinematography, Best Director, and even Best Picture. If one particular performance breaks out, maybe a Best Supporting nod, too. (Early buzz suggests Monáe could be the one to watch.)

Not too much is known about the movie, other than a rich guy (Norton) hosts a collection of people on a Greek island, someone turns up dead, and Benoit Blanc comes in to suss out who is the killer. Ethan Hawke is known to be in the film, but who he plays hasn’t been revealed. The actor himself called his appearance merely a “cameo.” Perhaps he is the initial victim? Unless that’s what he wants you to think!

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions