Rian Johnson and ‘Knives Out’ team return to the original scene of the crime with TIFF debut for ‘Glass Onion’

Writer-director Rian Johnson, star Daniel Craig, and a host of eccentric potential suspects will make their bow at the Toronto International Film Festival this September with “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the sequel to the runaway success “Knives Out.” The 2019 smash, which also starred Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Lakeith Stanfield debuted at the fest in the Great White North in 2019.

The first “Knives Out,” produced with a modest $40 million budget, was distributed with great success by Lionsgate, ultimately collecting $313 million at the worldwide box office. Johnson was nominated for a Best Original Screenplay Oscar, and the film was nominated for Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes. Daniel Craig got a Globes nomination for Best Actor and Ana De Armas did the same for Best Actress.

Johnson and producer Ram Bergman signed a $450 million deal with Netflix for two sequels. In addition to Craig returning as the cigar-chomping, Southern charmer Benoit Blanc, the star-studded whodunnit’s cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

The film was shot on location in Greece, including the island of Spetses in the Argolic Gulf, and other nations in the Balkan Peninsula. The title, “Glass Onion,” is taken from a groovy deep cut Beatles song, and TIFF’s official announcement boasting the debut references master Benoit Blanc, the last of the gentleman sleuth’s, “peel[ing] back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.”

Johnson, as he did the first time around, wrote and directed the picture. He also produced alongside his partner, Ram Bergman, under their T-Street banner. Netflix says it will debut “Glass Onion” on the streaming service this holiday season.

