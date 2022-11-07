New ‘Glass Onion’ trailer reveals new layers of Netflix’s ‘Knives Out’ mystery

When the game ends, the mystery begins.

On Monday, Netflix officially released the full-length trailer for the upcoming murder mystery comedy film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which serves as a sequel to 2019’s “Knives Out.” A teaser trailer for the sequel was released this September and subtly hinted at the fun to be had.

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the sequel follows a tech billionaire named Miles Bron, who invites his closest friends to a getaway on his private Greek island. However, things go awry when a dead body is found, which is when Detective Benoict Blanc (Daniel Craig) is enlisted to solve the mystery.

You can watch the new trailer here:

Much like its predecessor, “Glass Onion” features an all-star cast consisting of Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

Johnson produced the project alongside Ram Bergman under the T-Street production company. Cinematographer Steve Yedlin, editor Bob Ducsay, and composer Nathan Johnson all return for the sequel.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 10, 2022, and is scheduled to have a limited one-week theatrical release window starting on November 23, 2022, before being released for streaming on Netflix on December 23.

