Gloria Gaynor (‘The Masked Singer’ Mermaid) unmasked interview: ‘I love you all. Keep loving and surviving!’

Three all new celebrities in disguise took the stage on “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday night. Maize, Mermaid and Robo Girl each sang their hearts out, but the corn got shucked first and then Mermaid lost her fins. The swimming beauty in a sea shell was revealed to be Grammy-winning legend Gloria Gaynor.

The 79-year old performed “Any Dream Will Do” from “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” for Andrew Lloyd Webber Night. “What an honor for me to hear you live like this,” Webber told her. “You are one of the greatest singers of our generation.”

“I’ve been watching it and it just looked like so much fun,” Gaynor told host Nick Cannon during her unmasked interview. “I said, I gotta do this.” When asked if she had a message to her fans at home watching, she replied, “I love you all. Keep watching. Keep living. And most of all, keep loving and surviving.” She then proceeded to sing her iconic hit song “I Will Survive” as the credits rolled.

Prior to Gaynor unmasking, the panelists made their final guesses as to who the Mermaid was. Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger both correctly guessed the legendary diva. Jenny McCarthy thought it was Robert Flack, Ken Jeong guessed Cher and Webber guessed Gloria Estefan.

In Mermaid’s clue package she said, “Being here on Andrew Lloyd Weber Night is simply the best. But it wasn’t a straight shot to success. Right when my career was just taking off a horrible accident led to a major setback. I was petrified I would never be the same, let alone perform. But God had greater plans for me. I turned my anguish into an anthem and before I knew it, oh baby, I was back on my feet and singing in supreme style. I’ve performed for princes and popes. And if I do say so myself, I’m just as big a legend as you Andrew Lloyd Weber.” Visual clues included a harp on stage next to Mermaid as she sang in a theater, two birds, and a song sheet that said “MOVIES” across it.

Mermaid was the ninth act eliminated from Season 8 of “The Masked Singer.” Her unmasking was preceded by William Shatner as Knight, Eric Idle as Hedgehog, Chris Kirkpatrick as Hummingbird, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat, Montell Jordan as Panther, “The Brady Bunch” brothers as Mummies, Daymond John as Fortune Teller and Mario Cantone as Maize.