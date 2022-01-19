2022 Gold Derby Film Awards nominations voting almost over: Fill out your ballots by Sunday night, January 23

Voting is almost over for the 2022 Gold Derby Film Awards nominations. As of this writing more than 2,300 Gold Derby users have cast their votes in 22 categories honoring the best achievements in film in 2021 (not counting those January and February films that were eligible during last year’s COVID-extended Oscar season). But there’s still time to join in. Just make sure you fill out your ballot here in our predictions center by 9:00pm Pacific (Midnight on the East Coast) on Sunday night, January 23.

Our nominations are decided by a preferential vote. In the Best Picture race you can select up to five films. Your top choice gets five points, your number-two choice gets four points, your number-three choice gets three points, your number-four choice gets two points, and your number-five choice gets one point. The 10 films that score the most points will be the official nominees. And passionate support counts: it takes three fourth-place votes to exceed the voting power of one first-place vote.

In all other categories you’ll select your top three: first place will get three points, second place gets two points, and third place gets one point. In these categories the five contenders with the most points will be the official nominees. You can vote in as many or as few of the categories as you wish. And if you’ve cast a vote already, you can go back in and keep making changes to your ballot as many times as you like. No votes are final until voting officially closes on Sunday night — great news if you’ve seen movies in the last few weeks you’d like to add to the mix.

And every vote counts! There are still Gold Derby Awards races where the difference between a nomination and no nomination is just a few votes. So your favorite movies are depending on you. We will announce nominees for all 22 categories on Thursday, January 27.

