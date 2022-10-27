Gold Derby Music Awards 2023: Vote for 3rd annual GDMA nominations!

Voting is now open for the 3rd Annual Gold Derby Music Awards nominations. Log into your Gold Derby account or register for a free one, then support your favorite artists, albums, and songs right now across 23 categories (illustrated instructions are below). Voting closes at the end of the day on Friday, November 18.

Our awards follow the same eligibility period as the Grammy Awards (October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022). In our top five general field categories (Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist), you’ll select your top five favorite candidates in order of preference. Your first choice gets five points, your second gets four points, your third gets three points, your fourth gets two points, and your fifth gets one point. The top 10 point-getters in each of those categories will be the nominees.

In every other category, you’ll vote for your top three favorites in order of preference. Your first choice gets three points, your second gets two points, and your third gets one point. The top five point-getters in those races will be the official nominees. You may vote in as many or as few categories as you like, and you may edit your ballot as often as you like. No votes are final until voting closes on November 18.

Some genre-bending artists, albums, and songs are entered for consideration in multiple fields (for instance, you can find Beyonce in both pop and R&B categories). You may vote for them in the category you feel best represents their style of music, or you can vote for them in every genre where they appear. If a candidate has enough votes to be nominated in multiple genres, they will only receive the nomination in the category where they got more votes.

Artists are also limited as to how many nominations they can receive in one category: there may be only one nomination in each category per credited artist. For example, if Taylor Swift receives enough votes to be nominated for “All Too Well” and “Carolina” in a category, she will only receive the nomination for the song that got more votes. The exception to that rule is if different combinations of artists are credited together. So if Swift were to receive enough votes to be nominated for “All Too Well” (for which she is solely credited) and “I Bet You Think About Me” (for which she is credited with featured artist Chris Stapleton), she would be nominated for both of those achievements.

Swift may be an especially apt example as her army of Swifties have powered her to a whopping 11 wins over just the first two years of the GDMAs. She’s the two-time defending champion for Artist of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, and she won Album of the Year in 2021 for “Folklore.” This year she’s eligible in all those categories again with her album “Red (Taylor’s Version)” and her aforementioned singles “All Too Well,” “I Bet You Think About Me,” and the “Where the Crawdads Sing” original song “Carolina.”

But this is the first time Beyonce and Adele have had new albums since the GDMAs launched two years ago. Other artists with large fan bases like Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, and Lizzo are in the running too. But no one can be nominated unless their fans turn out. Just ask Lana Del Rey, who upset to win Album of the Year last year for “Chemtrails Over the Country Club.” So make sure you get out the vote!

1) Click “Make your predictions!” at the top right of the Gold Derby page.



2) Click the green box next to “Gold Derby Music Awards 2022 Nominations.”

3) Select a category, add your favorite candidates from the left column to the right column, and save your top choices.