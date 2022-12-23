Golden Globe predictions: Can Michelle Williams (‘Fabelmans’) upset Cate Blanchett (‘TAR’) for Best Actress?

Cate Blanchett has been leading this Oscar season’s Best Actress odds since critics laid eyes on “TÁR” at the Venice Film Festival in September. But it’s not going to be a cakewalk. One upcoming challenge is the Golden Globes, where she’s on top of the odds for Best Film Drama Actress. But she’s not indomitable. She faces a challenge from Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”).

Blanchett gets leading odds of 16/5 based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. That includes support from nine Expert journalists, eight Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, 21 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting the last televised Globes, and a whopping 23 of the All-Star Top 24 who had the best scores predicting the last two televised Globes ceremonies. “TÁR” had a strong showing at these awards, picking up three bids overall including Best Film Drama. And Blanchett is a Golden Globes favorite with three previous victories.

It’s good news for Blanchett that her chief Oscars rival, Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once“), competes in the separate comedy/musical race. But Michelle Williams is nevertheless a threat to Blanchett here; she ranks second with 19/5 odds and support from two Experts, two of our Top 24, and one All-Star. “Fabelmans” got more nominations than “TÁR” (five) and Williams is also popular with the Hollywood Foreign Press, having won twice before for “My Week with Marilyn” and “Fosse/Verdon.”

And don’t count out Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), who is predicted to win by one Expert and one of our Top 24. This would be her second Globe victory following her supporting win for the film “Fences” six years ago. So it’s not a done deal for Blanchett just yet.

