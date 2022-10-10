Who’s in front to win the Golden Globes’ new TV supporting categories?

Last month, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced it will finally split up its chaotic catch-all TV supporting categories for the upcoming 80th Golden Globe Awards. Well, not completely — comedy and drama are still under one umbrella, but at least they’re away from limited and TV movie now. So who’s currently head to be the inaugural winners of these four new categories?

The Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor race is led by Henry Winkler (“Barry”), followed by John Turturro (“Severance”), two-time Emmy winner Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) and Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”). On the actress side, Emmy champ Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) is in pole position, ahead of Lesley Manville (“The Crown”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

It’s important to note that Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” still does not have a premiere date and likely won’t make eligibility since Apple TV+ recently announced its fall premieres and the two-time Best Comedy Series Emmy champ was conspicuously absent. In addition, the HFPA nominated Einbinder in lead last year alongside Jean Smart, so it could very well do that again. Without those contenders, next in line in the odds are all reigning Emmy nominees: Christopher Walken (“Severance”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”) and Patricia Arquette (“Severance”).

SEE Golden Globes split TV supporting categories

If Winkler and Ralph do prevail, it’d be notable as comedy performers seldom triumphed over serious turns in dramas and limited series and TV movies, which are dramatic nearly all of the time, in the former all-encompassing supporting categories. This century, only five comedic performances won across both categories: Robert Downey Jr. (“Ally McBeal,” 2001), Jeremy Piven (“Entourage,” 2008), Chris Colfer (“Glee,” 2011), Kim Cattrall (“Sex and the City,” 2003) and Jane Lynch (“Glee,” 2011). Now, yes, “Barry” did lean a lot darker in Season 3, but there were still plenty of LOL moments and it’s still competing as a comedy.

The limited/TV movie supporting races are topped by the two people who led the way before the split. “The White Lotus: Sicily” stars Jennifer Coolidge and F. Murray Abraham remain in first place in the new categories. Trailing Coolidge are her co-star Aubrey Plaza, Niecy Nash (“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), Juliette Binoche (“The Staircase”) and Laurie Metcalf (“The Dropout”). Meanwhile, Richard Jenkins (“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”), Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy”) and Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus: Sicily”) round out the top five in supporting actor.

“The White Lotus: Sicily” is forced to move to drama at the Screen Actors Guild Awards due to Coolidge’s returning character Tanya McQuoid, but it remains in limited at the Globes until further notice. And while Season 1 of “The White Lotus” dominated the Emmys with 10 wins, including one for Coolidge, it’s easy to forget that the HFPA was not high on it at all since, you know, the Globes didn’t air on TV last season. The Mike White satire only received on nomination last year, in supporting actress for Coolidge, who lost to “Succession’s” Sarah Snook. But with the separated categories now and the limited field rather, uh, thin, will the HFPA check into “The White Lotus” some more?

Golden Globe nominations will be announced Monday, Dec. 12. The ceremony will air Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Golden Globe odds for Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?