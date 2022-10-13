Naomi Ackie, Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler could become the first trio of Black drama actress Golden Globe nominees

Naomi Ackie (“I Wanna Dance with Somebody”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) and Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) are all in the top five in our film drama actress Golden Globe odds and would form a historic trio if nominated together. Should all three make the cut, it would be the first time in Globes history that the category has boasted three Black nominees in the same year.

It would also mark only the third time that more than one Black performer was nominated in the category in a given year. The first time this occurred was in 1973 when Diana Ross (“Lady Sings the Blues”) and Cicely Tyson (“Sounder”) were shortlisted together, and then not again until 48 years later when Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) — who ended up winning — faced off in 2021.

What’s more, they would be only the fourth trio of Black actors to be nominated at once in any film category at the Globes. Here are the three groups that preceded them, with the winner marked with three asterisks:

1. Best Drama Actor, 2022: Mahershela Ali (“Swan Song”), Will Smith (“King Richard”)*** and Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

2. Best Supporting Actress, 2022: Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)***, Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”) and Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

3. Best Supporting Actress, 2017: Davis (“Fences”)***, Naomie Harris (“Moonlight”) and Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures”)

Of the three women in contention, the highest ranked at the moment is Davis, who sits in third place, behind only Cate Blanchett (“TÁR”) and Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”). But that’s not surprising. She is already a six-time nominee and a winner in supporting for “Fences” (2016) who has an audience-pleaser and a box office hit on her hands with “The Woman King” and stellar individual notices to boot. Although it remains to be seen whether the historical epic directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood can win over moviegoers and awards voters alike, you’d be a fool to count out Davis herself, one of the most respected actors in the biz whose work in the action film is unlike anything she’s done throughout her career.

Trailing Davis in fourth place is Ackie, who is vying for her inaugural nom. While “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” has not yet been screened, as of this writing, and doesn’t release in U.S. theaters until Dec. 21, there’s good reason to bet on Ackie for the nomination. She plays late American pop icon Whitney Houston in what looks to be a rousing biopic penned by none other than Anthony McCarten, aka the writer whose past scripts produced victories for Rami Malek (2018’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”), Gary Oldman (2017’s “Darkest Hour”) and Eddie Redmayne (2014’s “The Theory of Everything”), and bids for Anthony Hopkins (2019’s “The Two Popes”), Felicity Jones (“The Theory of Everything”) and Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”). Plus, she is the type of rising star whom you just know the Hollywood Foreign Press Association would love to coronate.

The same could apply to Deadwyler, who, while certainly not a newcomer, is poised to have her awards breakthrough with “Till.” She too plays a real person, Mamie Till, the mother of Emmett Till who fought for justice after her 14-year-old son was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Even though the actor just recently cracked the top five in our odds and is now in fifth place, ahead of No. 6 Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”), expect her to continue her ascent in the following days and weeks as the film opens Friday. Many people probably haven’t updated their predictions since “Till” had its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on Oct. 1 and Deadwyler entered the awards derby after receiving flat-out raves for her performance in the film.

