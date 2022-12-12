Globes movie nominees: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User DuncanDykes for a terrific score of 81.82% when predicting the 2023 Golden Globes movie nominees on Monday morning. Our top scorer is actually tied with Brazzy and Diogo Duarte at the top percentage but has the better point score of 35,612 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 3,200 people worldwide predicted these film nominations with our top scorer getting 45 out of 55 nominee slots correct. Some of the toughest accurate choices included Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”) and Diego Calva (“Babylon”). The Golden Globe ceremony voted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will air on NBC live on Tuesday, January 10, and will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Joyce Eng is best with 78.18%. She is followed by Paul Sheehan at 76.36%, Matt Noble at 74.55% and myself at 72.73%. Next is a tie for Rob Licuria and Ray Richmond at 70.91%. Following is a tie for Charles Bright, Denton Davidson and Christopher Rosen at 69.09%, and then Marcus Dixon at 65.45% and Daniel Montgomery with 63.64%. See Editors’ scores.

