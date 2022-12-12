Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) best Experts predicting Globes movie nominees

Congratulations to our Experts Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) and Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) for an excellent score of 78.18% when predicting the 2023 Golden Globes movie nominees on Monday morning. They are best among 15 overall Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 3,200 people worldwide predicted these film nominations with our top scorers getting 43 out of 55 nominee slots correct. Both of our best Experts got all five of the comedy/musical nominees correct: “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Glass Onion” and “Triangle of Sadness.” The Golden Globe ceremony voted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will air on NBC live on Tuesday, January 10, and will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our 13 other Experts predicting, Anne Thompson (Indiewire) and Brian Truitt (USA Today) are tied at 72.73%. There is then a four-way tie at 70.91% for Clayton Davis (Variety), Erik Davis (Fandango), Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Sasha Stone (Awards Daily). Up next at 69.09% are Susan King (Gold Derby), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Peter Travers (ABC). Our final four slots are held by Jazz Tangcay (Variety) at 65.45%, Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) at 63.64%, Shawn Edwards (WDAF) at 61.82% and Tim Gray (Variety) at 58.18%.

