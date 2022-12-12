Golden Globes 2023 TV nominees: Best prediction scores by our Editors, Experts and Users

Congratulations to our User Franck-MD for an outstanding score of 81.54% when predicting the 2023 Golden Globes TV nominees on Monday morning. Our top scorer is actually tied with 15 other people but has a better point score of 19,437 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 2,600 people worldwide predicted these television nominations with our top scorer getting 53 out of 65 nominee slots correct. Some of the toughest accurate choices included Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) and Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”). The Golden Globe ceremony voted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will air on NBC live on Tuesday, January 10, and will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Paul Sheehan is best with 81.54% correct. Following are Matt Noble at 75.38%, Denton Davidson at 72.31% and a tie for Marcus Dixon and Joyce Eng at 70.77%. Ray Richmond is next at 69.23% and then myself at 66.15%. There is a tie at 64.62% for Daniel Montgomery and Christopher Rosen, followed by Charles Bright at 61.54% and Rob Licuria at 60.00%. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Eng and Rosen, six other Experts made predictions. Wilson Morales ((BlackFilmandTV) is best with 81.54% accuracy. Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Susan King (Gold Derby) and Peter Travers (ABC) are next at 73.85%. Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) follows at 72.31% and then Clayton Davis (Variety) at 64.62%. See Experts’ scores.

