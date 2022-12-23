Golden Globe predictions: Austin Butler (‘Elvis’) will follow a long line of music biopic winners

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale“) is the front-runner to win the Best Actor Oscar, according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, but that’s not the outcome we’re anticipating at the Golden Globes. After “Elvis” exceeded our expectations in the nominations, most of our users are betting on its star, Austin Butler, to prevail. He would follow a long line of music biopic winners at the awards.

“The Whale’s” only Globe nomination is for Fraser, while “Elvis” earned additional bids for Best Film Drama and Best Director (Baz Luhrmann). Perhaps that’s why 8 out of 10 Expert journalists we’ve surveyed so far are giving Butler the edge here. The Hollywood Foreign Press does like to crown up-and-coming talent like him, and they also love films about famous musicians. Jamie Foxx (as Ray Charles in “Ray”), Joaquin Phoenix (as Johnny Cash in “Walk the Line”), Reese Witherspoon (as June Carter Cash in “Walk the Line”), Marion Cotillard (as Edith Piaf in “La Vie en Rose”), Renee Zellweger (as Judy Garland in “Judy”), Rami Malek (as Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody”), Andra Day (as Billie Holiday in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), and Taron Egerton (as Elton John in “Rocketman”) all won for their biographical roles in just the last 20 years.

Two other Experts are predicting Bill Nighy (“Living”). None are actually betting on Fraser despite his status as Oscar favorite, and his uncomfortable backstory with the Hollywood Foreign Press may be a big part of it. The actor has alleged that he was groped by former HFPA president Philip Berk in 2003, and he announced his intention to skip the Golden Globes ceremony before nominations were even announced. Would Globe voters really hold that against him? Well, they did snub Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”) for Best Film Drama Actor after he returned his previous Globes in protest. And they might want to avoid an uncomfortable moment of having an actor win in absentia due to past misconduct from an HFPA president. Or perhaps it would be an even worse look for Fraser to lose after speaking out.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Golden Globes navigate that scandal — one of their many — but even without these upsetting circumstances, it’s easy to see how Butler would prevail given the history of the awards. Voters can’t help falling in love with music legends and the actors who play them.

