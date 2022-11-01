Golden Globes: Can Hulu score first win in Best TV Movie/Limited Series race?

Just like HBO and Netflix, Hulu has had a horse in each of the last three Best TV Movie/Limited Series Golden Globe races, but it stands alone from the trio in that none of its non-continuing programs have reached the winners circle. So far, the streamer’s limited series have fallen short against ones from HBO (“Chernobyl” over “Catch-22”), Netflix (“The Queen’s Gambit” over “Normal People”) and Amazon (“The Underground Railroad” over “Dopesick”), but, with an abundance of viable contenders in its 2022 library, a victory may be on the horizon.

Gold Derby’s current Golden Globe predictions indicate that Hulu will likely receive at least two Best TV Movie/Limited Series nominations this year, for “The Dropout” and “Pam and Tommy.” The former is presently ranked second on our list below HBO’s “The White Lotus: Sicily,” while the latter is in fourth place, directly behind Apple TV+’s “Black Bird.” No Apple TV+ program has ever even been nominated in this category, but its “The Morning Show” and “Ted Lasso” have respectively contended for the Best Drama Series and Best Comedy Series awards.

The Hulu limited series “Welcome to Chippendales” and “The Patient” are running in sixth and eighth place by our odds, while “Fresh” (24th) is the second highest ranked TV movie on our list, just two slots below Disney+’s “Hocus Pocus 2.” With Netflix’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and Amazon’s “The English” presently rounding out our top eight, it is highly possible that Hulu will end up claiming a majority of the five spots in this category’s 2023 lineup.

We further anticipate that Hulu will receive multiple Best TV Movie/Limited Actress Golden Globe nominations this year, with the top two contenders there being Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) and Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”). As it stands, “Pam and Tommy” is also expected to net bids in the male lead (Sebastian Stan) and supporting (Seth Rogen) categories, thus reflecting the copious love it received from this year’s Emmy voters. Other very possible Golden Globe acting nominees from Hulu limited series include “The Patient” star Steve Carell and “Welcome to Chippendales” cast members Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett and Juliette Lewis.

When it comes to the Best Drama Series category, Hulu’s current best shot at a win lies with “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which took the prize for its first season in 2018. Its “Only Murders in the Building” (a 2022 nominee) and “The Bear” are both expected to earn Best Comedy Series notices this year, while its “Reservation Dogs” (also recognized here in 2022) is ranked ninth on that list. With all of these cards in play, Hulu’s probable strong Best TV Movie/Limited Series showing may only count as a fraction of its seemingly impending Golden Globes domination.

Nominations for the 80th Golden Globes will be revealed on Monday, December 12. The awards ceremony is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Tuesday, January 10.

