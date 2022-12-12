Golden Globes movie nominations reactions: Cheers For ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ showing, jeers for ‘Women Talking’ snubs

The announcement of each year’s Golden Globe nominations never fails to excite and enrage our forum posters, many of whom are Hollywood insiders hiding behind clever screen names. Their reactions to the contenders revealed on December 12 ranged from outrage over the near-complete shutout “Women Talking” to sheer delight at the strong showing by “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Below is just a sampling of their cheers and jeers for the nominees in the 14 Golden Globe film categories. What do you think of the roster? Chime in here if you dare:

Best Film Drama

DanC: No “Women Talking”!

abelfenty: “Avatar: The Way of Water” is winning Film Drama and Director. You heard it here first.

Best Film Comedy/Musical

NevadaR: No doubt “The Banshees of Inisherin” is winning.

Vogue: This tells me that the Oscar Picture race is still between “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Banshees.”

Best Film Drama Actress

nevkm: They snubbed Danielle Deadwyler. Congrats to Cate Blanchett for her Globe.

Aaron Kalloo: I can’t believe they actually snubbed Deadwyler.

Manav: These people just LOVE Olivia Colman. Nominating her for this over Deadwyler is a terrible choice.

Best Film Drama Actor

silvestre: Yay for Jeremy Pope!

CitizenBlake: Kind of disappointed Paul Mescal was not put into consideration.

FreemanGriffin: No Tom Cruise! (Hooray!)

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress

Marrowbone: Anya Taylor-Joy!!! Yayyy

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor

Chitanda170: OMG, happy for Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes, my favorites.

Best Film Supporting Actor

Butz: “Women Talking” and “The Fabelmans” took hits in the supporting categories.

FreemanGriffin: Super happy with 8 nominations for “THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN”!!! Especially: BARRY KEOGHAN!!!!!

Best Film Supporting Actress

LLLhawks: Angela Bassett!

Chloe Sevigny stan <3: Omg Dolly De Leon!!! Is she happening???

wolfali: Not them snubbing BOTH Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy.

Nameizmann: Not Jamie Lee Curtis over Stephanie Hsu again…. What are people on???

Best Film Director

laslo: They hated “Women Talking.”

Derrick Eoghan Oisín O’Callaghan: No females for Director???

kamila: “Banshees” is stronger than ever. Martin McDonagh beating Todd Field to the Director nomination is huge.

Barbra Please: They somehow think that Baz Luhrmann’s direction of his lavish animated PowerPoint presentation is better than Field.

Best Film Screenplay

Butz: “Banshees” with the most nominations? The TASTE of the Globes!

Philip: The only category “The Fablemans” missed was supporting. It got everything it needed today.

Best Film Score

MichelleReign: They really loved “Banshees”! Even score?

Best Animated Feature

cannastop: The only thing I care about with these Golden Globes is that “Inu-Oh” got a nomination.

