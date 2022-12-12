Golden Globes TV nominations reactions: Cheers for ‘House of the Dragon’ showing, jeers for ‘The English’ snubs

As soon as the nominations for this year’s Golden Globe Awards began rolling out, our message boards were set ablaze with reactions that ran the gamut from delighted to dismayed. Our sassy forum posters, some of whom are show biz veterans hiding behind clever user names, had plenty of opinions to share regarding the new roster of contenders. Many were pleased with the inclusion of shows like “House of the Dragon,” while the omissions of “The English” and actors like Britt Lower (“Severance”) and Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) elicited quite a bit of rage.

Below is just a sampling of their brutally honest comments on the nominees in the 13 Golden Globe television categories. Take a look, then jump in if you’re brave enough:

Best TV Drama Series:

musterd: Who thought “The Crown” was deserving this season?

wolfali: I liked “Ozark” Season 4 more than other people and I don’t mind it getting nominated here at all but seeing the field it also just feels like a waste of a nomination.

Kay: I’m very happy for “House of the Dragon”!

Best TV Comedy Series:

Jays: Bummed that “Bad Sisters” didn’t show up anywhere. Oh well.

FRANCK-MD: Happy for “Wednesday” and Jenna Ortega.

kat_ebbs: It’s necessary for the longevity of the awards that they nominate shows/people that are going to draw in younger audiences here. If it wasn’t “Wednesday” it needed to be “Euphoria” or “Heartstopper” or something else.

Best TV Drama Actress:

kat_ebbs: Hilary Swank had been discussed as a possibility. I will hold my thoughts.

Reis: The only good surprise was Emma D’Arcy. Probably one of the most boring groups of nominees.

FNLlove: What does Britt Lower have to do for a nomination?!?

Best TV Drama Actor:

wolfali: I’m surprised they gave “The Crown” 4 nominations but still said no to Dominic West seeing his past awards history with them.

musterd: Happy for Diego Luna but him making it in without his show is nonsense.

gabspss: Jason Bateman missing is bad.

GD: How is Paddy Considine not nominated while the show and Emma D’Arcy are in?

Best TV Comedy Actress:

lenatroid: SELENA GOMEZ DID IT! I CAN’T BELIEVE IT.

forwardswill: Kaley Cuoco woooo!

Luca Giliberti: Kaley Cuoco made it. Knew it. A performance of such calibre just cannot miss.

Drama King: Are you kidding me? Neither Christina Applegate nor Linda Cardellini? Happy to see Selena but oof.

Best Movie/Limited Actor:

Vicki Leekx: I just can’t believe they snubbed Chaske Spencer. That all white Limited Actor lineup…

Best Movie/Limited Actress:

methaddiction: So… about that Emily Blunt sweep…

wolfali: I’m sorry but snubbing Emily Blunt in a career best performance for Julia Garner in “Inventing Anna” is disgusting.

Ultraww17: This is easy for Jessica Chastain to win. Her Emmy campaign has started.

Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress:

torilinnea: I love that Hannah Einbinder was put in lead last year but is supporting now. Sure!

Jays: I was happy to see Einbinder nominated. She was really terrific in season 2 — much better than the first.

wolfali: “Better Call Saul” was the only show that kind of performed as it was expected to although I’m not sure how to read Rhea Seehorn missing here.

Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor:

musterd: Stellan Skarsgård getting blanked for his performance on “Andor” is going to annoy me to no end.

Best TV Movie/Limited Supporting Actor:

Chitanda170: Happy for Evan Peters and Richard Jenkins, controversy aside both were incredible.

