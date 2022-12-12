Meet the 37 Golden Globes rookies: Austin Butler, Rihanna, Zendaya …

As usual, there was plenty of new blood among the nominations list for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards including three Best Drama Actor contenders: Austin Butler for “Elvis,” Brendan Fraser for “The Whale” and Jeremy Pope for “The Inspection.” First-time nominees over on the comedy side include leads Lesley Manville for “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” and Diego Calva for “Babylon.”

Other first-timers in film include:

For Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Dolly De Leon for “Triangle of Sadness.”

For Supporting Actor: Barry Keoghan for "The Banshees of Inisherin" and Ke Huy Quan for "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

For Director: The Daniels ( Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert ) for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

For Screenplay: Sarah Polley for "Women Talking," though there were many raised voices about Polley being snubbed in the directing race for the same film.

For Original Song: Tems, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler for "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR."

Meanwhile, in the TV races, AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and the Apple TV+ streaming drama “Severance” (fresh off a 14-nomination, two-win showing at this year’s Primetime Emmys) both received their first series Globe noms for top drama.

Emma D’Arcy (for the HBO Max drama “House of the Dragon” and Zendaya (for HBO’s “Euphoria”) earned their maiden Golden Globe nominations for drama actress as did Adam Scott (fresh off a pair of Emmy nominations for “Severance”) and Diego Luna (the Disney+ sci-fi adventure “Andor”) over in drama actor.

Other first-timers in TV include:

Best Comedy or Musical: ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” (matching its series Emmy nomination this year). FX on Hulu’s “The Bear” and the Netflix entry “Wednesday” – all first-year shows earning noms in their first year of eligibility.

For Comedy/Musical Actress: Selena Gomez for Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and Jenna Ortega for Netflix’s “Wednesday.”

For Comedy/Musical Actor: Jeremy Allen White for "The Bear."

For Movie/Limited Series Actress: Lily James for Hulu's "Pam & Tommy."

For Movie/Limited Series Actor: Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix's "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and Sebastian Stan for "Pam & Tommy."

For Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress: Niecy Nash for "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and Aubrey Plaza for HBO's "The White Lotus."

For Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor: Domhnall Gleeson for FX on Hulu's "The Patient," Paul Walter Hauser for Apple TV+'s "Black Bird" and Seth Rogen for "Pam & Tommy."

For Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress: Elizabeth Debicki, the third Princess Diana to be nominated for Netflix's "The Crown" and Emmy nominee Janelle James and Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph for ABC's "Abbott Elementary."

For Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor: Emmy nominee Tyler James Williams for "Abbott Elementary."

