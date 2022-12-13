Oscar winners vying for TV Golden Globes: Kevin Costner, Jessica Chastain, Hilary Swank …

If there is one thing that Golden Globe Awards rarely lack, it’s star power. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and its affiliated voters love both the newest shiny object and the shiniest, and today’s announced noms are no exception. Combined, the nominees boast more than 200 Academy Awards nominations and over 40 wins between them.

Taking it category by category in the past Oscar tally…

FILM

Drama Actress: The nominees include Cate Blanchett (7 Oscar nominations, 2 wins), Olivia Colman (3 noms, 1 win), Viola Davis (4 nominations, 1 win) and Michelle Williams (4 nominations).

Drama Actor: Hugh Jackman (1 Oscar nomination).

Comedy/Musical Actress: Emma Thompson (4 nominations, 2 wins) and Margot Robbie (2 noms).

Comedy/Musical Actor: Adam Driver (2 nominations) and Ralph Fiennes (also 2 noms).

Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett (1 nomination) and Carey Mulligan (2 nominations).

Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt (7 nominations, 2 wins) and Eddie Redmayne (2 nominations, 1 win).

Director: Steven Spielberg (19 nominations, 3 wins), Martin McDonagh (4 nominations, 1 win) and Baz Luhrmann (1 nominations).

Screenplay: McDonagh, Spielberg, Todd Field (3 nominations), Tony Kushner (2 nominations) and Sarah Polley (1 nomination).

Original Score: John Williams (52 nominations, 5 wins), Alexandre Desplat (11 nominations, 2 wins), Justin Hurwitz (3 nominations, 2 wins), Hildur Gudnadottir (1 nomination, 1 win) and Carter Burwell (2 nominations).

Original Song: Desplat, Lady Gaga (3 nominations, 1 win), Ludwig Goransson (1 nomination, 1 win) and Ryan Coogler (1 nom).

TELEVISION

Drama Actress: Hilary Swank (2 Oscar nominations, 2 wins), Laura Linney (3 nominations) and Imelda Staunton (1 nomination).

Drama Actor: Jeff Bridges (7 nominations, 1 win) and Kevin Costner (3 nominations, 2 wins).

Limited Series/TV Movie Actress: Jessica Chastain (3 nominations, 1 win), Julia Roberts (4 nominations, 1 win) and Amanda Seyfried (1 nomination).

Limited Series/TV Movie Actor: Colin Firth (2 nominations, 1 win) and Andrew Garfield (2 nominations).

Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor: F. Murray Abraham (1 nomination, 1 win), Richard Jenkins (2 nominations).

Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor: John Lithgow (2 nominations) and Jonathan Pryce (1 nomination).

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?