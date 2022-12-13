Golden Globe nominations: Who’s up and who’s down in the Oscar race?

The Golden Globe nominations were announced on Monday morning, December 12. So how do they affect the trajectory of the Oscar race? Read on to find out who benefited the most and who was set back. But keep in mind a couple of important caveats. First, there’s no overlap between Oscar voters and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that decides the Globes. Second, the Golden Globe scandals — some recent and some persistent — call into question how much influence they’ll have over other awards groups this year. With that said, let’s take a look at who’s up, who’s down, and who’s in about the same position as before.

UP

“Avatar: The Way of Water” — It not only got into Best Film Drama, it also managed to get James Cameron into the all-genre Best Director lineup, which establishes this film as a major Best Picture threat for the rest of the awards season to come. In a good year for sequels — see “Glass Onion” and “Top Gun: Maverick” below — “Avatar” arguably had the best morning.

“Babylon” — Damien Chazelle‘s wild, debauched epic about old Hollywood goes for broke. That unrestrained approach has been divisive, but the HFPA was fully onboard, nominating the film five times including Best Film Comedy/Musical plus noms for actors Diego Calva, Margot Robbie, and Brad Pitt. Not everyone loves the film, but those who do might be passionate enough for it to receive major awards love down the line.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — No movie had a better morning than this one, which pretty much maxed out on its possible noms with eight. That included Best Film Comedy/Musical, plus writing, directing, and original score bids. Plus four acting nominations, including a surprise Best Film Supporting Actor citation for Barry Keoghan, who joined his costar Brendan Gleeson in that category.

“Elvis” — Most of us who predicted the Globes expected Austin Butler to receive his Best Film Drama Actor nom for playing the title role in this music biopic. The Best Film Drama nomination for the film overall also wasn’t too surprising. But getting Baz Luhrmann into the Best Director lineup was a huge achievement. As with “Avatar,” that puts it in an elite class of Best Picture contenders.

DOWN

“The Fabelmans” — By all accounts, Steven Spielberg‘s semiautobiographical film did well with five nominations including Best Film Drama, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. Michelle Williams also got an acting nomination for her leading role. But given the film’s status as Oscar front-runner for Best Picture, missing out on noms for its two supporting actors Paul Dano and Judd Hirsch can be seen as underperforming. Not a fatal blow by any means, but a sign of vulnerability.

“Till” — One of the more surprising omissions of the day was Danielle Deadwyler‘s snub for Best Film Drama Actress for her role as Mamie Till. That was the only nom we were anticipating for the film, but we thought she was pretty secure, ranking third in our odds ahead of eventual nominees Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”), and Ana de Armas (“Blonde”).

“Women Talking” — Considered a top Oscar contender for Best Picture and Best Director, “Women Talking” ended up with Golden Globe noms in neither of those categories. Sarah Polley did receive a bid for her screenplay (she was the only woman nominated for writing or directing), and Hildur Guðnadóttir was recognized for her score. But that was all. The actors from the film were overlooked as well. This was probably the most significant shortfall any film had on nominations morning relative to expectations.

ABOUT THE SAME

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — The second most nominated film of the year with six noms, this offbeat film got everything it needed to hold its position as a Best Picture Oscar favorite. It’s up for Best Film Comedy/Musical, Best Director, and Best Screenplay, and three of its actors got in (Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis). An additional supporting nom for Stephanie Hsu wouldn’t have hurt, but we weren’t betting on her in our odds, so her absence wasn’t unforeseen.

“Glass Onion” — We thought this film had a shot at nominations for Best Film Supporting Actress (Janelle Monae) and Best Screenplay, but it was on the bubble in those categories, so those snubs weren’t the most shocking of the morning. Only getting bids for Best Film Comedy/Musical and lead actor Daniel Craig doesn’t put the film in the position of an Oscar front-runner to win, but it’s still in the conversation for a Best Picture nomination at the very least.

“Top Gun: Maverick” — It’s actually kind of impressive that this film got the two Globe nominations it did given the circumstances. At the height of the Globes controversies, star Tom Cruise went as far as to return the awards he had won from them. There were hard enough feelings that Cruise was snubbed for Best Film Drama Actor, but the HFPA still nominated the film for Best Film Drama and for Lady Gaga‘s original song “Hold My Hand.” So this film is still steady on its way to the Oscars.

