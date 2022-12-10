Golden Globes nominations predictions slugfest: Editors debate everything from ‘The Fabelmans’ to ‘House of the Dragon’ [WATCH]

“The Hollywood Foreign Press kind of tried to rectify their battered image by adding 103 new international voters,” points out Gold Derby editor Ray Richmond about the organization’s response to the scandal that arose after it was revealed they didn’t have a single Black member. That doubles the number of Golden Globe voters. But how will that affect the nominations that will be announced on Monday, December 12? Richmond discussed 24 Globe categories — 11 for film, 13 for TV — with fellow editors Denton Davidson, Marcus James Dixon, and Daniel Montgomery. Watch their slugfest above.

For Best Film Drama, Richmond is predicting “The Fabelmans” — which is also the front-runner in our odds — along with “She Said,” “The Whale,” “Women Talking,” and “Elvis.” Davidson is “going for big movies with the Golden Globes, and I’m interested to see how this new configuration changes things too. Because we’re used to them voting for new things and big stars, so it’ll be interesting to see if that trend continues.” He’s also predicting a nomination for “Elvis” because “I think we’ve been underestimating ‘Elvis’ this whole time.” And he anticipates bids for “The Fabelmans,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “TAR,” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

“I think there’s really only two or three locks here,” Dixon argues. “I agree that ‘The Fabelmans’ is definitely getting in. It’s probably going to win this category. ‘Women Talking’ almost seems like a lock at this point to get nominated.” Then he’s got “Elvis,” Avatar,” and “Top Gun” to round out his top five. So we might see several blockbusters in the lineup. But will box office be a significant factor in this year’s nominees and winners? That’s what Montgomery wonders.

“‘She Said’ underperformed and got a couple of really savage articles written about how little money it made,” Montgomery explains. “It’s not the only film that’s struggled. ‘The Fabelmans’ is not breaking box office records either. ‘TAR’ didn’t set the box office on fire. But those films don’t seem to have had their awards hopes hurt very much.” He’s betting on both “Fabelmans” and “TAR” to make the lineup, as well as “Women Talking,” “Elvis,” and “The Woman King.”

So none of them have the exact same lineup of films in their predictions, and this is not the only category where that’s the case. Watch above as they discuss almost every Golden Globe up for grabs, from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” to “House of the Dragon.” Make or update your own predictions here in our predictions center before the nominations are announced on December 12.

PREDICTthe Golden Globe nominations

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?