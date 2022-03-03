Good, Bad and Cuddly costumes revealed for ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7

Ahead of the “The Masked Singer” Season 7 premiere on Wednesday, March 9, the Fox network has revealed the team designations for the Good, Bad and Cuddly costumes. (Scroll through our gallery above for high-res photos). Unlike past seasons, this cycle will separate the 15 all-new contestants based on whether their costumes are heroic figures, villainous creatures or huggable cuties.

Team Good consists of Armadillo, Firefly, McTerrier, Prince and Ringmaster.

Team Bad is made up of Cyclops, Hydra, Jack in the Box, Queen Cobra and Ram.

Team Cuddly welcomes Baby Mammoth, Lemur, Miss Teddy, Space Bunny and Thingamabob.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 costumes, judges and host

Once again, Nick Cannon will serve as host of the wacky and wild reality TV show. He’s appeared in all of the seasons so far except for at the beginning of Season 5 when he took some time off after contracting Covid-19. Cannon later returned as a contestant known as the Bulldog, surprising temporary guest host Niecy Nash.

The four judges — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger — return to the panel for the seventh consecutive season. Over the years McCarthy has proven her worth as a celebrity sleuth, winning the first two Golden Ear trophies in Seasons 4 and 5. However, Scherzinger came on strong in Season 6 and walked off with the coveted statue.

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7

All 15 of the new costumes are looking to join show’s iconic winners list that already includes T-Pain (Monster), Wayne Brady (Fox), Kandi Burruss (Night Angel), LeAnn Rimes (Sun), Nick Lachey (Piglet) and Jewel (Queen of Hearts). Do you have an early inkling about who might be the stand-out costume from Season 7?

Last month it was revealed that Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, was unmasked as an exiting contestant during a taping of the Season 7 premiere. Fox has since confirmed that the Bad group will be performing first. Does that mean Giuliani is masquerading as Cyclops, Hydra, Jack in the Box or Ram? Stay tuned.