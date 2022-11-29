Gotham Awards 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Hugo Manso for a great score of 58.33% when predicting the 2022 Gotham Awards winners on Monday night. Our top scorer is just ahead of seven people — MoonlightTommy, POR160893, TummyacheDetective, Brilloant1, willuhbrah, vesuvyyy and Hannah_Kass — at 50.00%, plus has a good point score of 4,173 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 1,200 people worldwide predicted these film and TV champs with our top scorer getting 7 of 12 categories correct. It was an evening filled with upsets, so those correct choices included “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Best Feature), “TAR” (Best Screenplay) and “Pachinko” (Best Breakthrough Series)..

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant's predictions. Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner's eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our nine Gold Derby Editors predicting, Denton Davidson is best with 41.67% accuracy. Charles Bright is next at 33.33%. We then have a tie at 25% each for Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery, Ray Richmond and myself. Christopher Rosen and Paul Sheehan are tied at 16.67%. See Editors’ scores.

For the seven Experts predicting, Tariq Khan (Fox TV) is best at 41.67%. Clayton Davis (Variety) and Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) are next at 33.33%. Eng and Peter Travers (ABC) follow at 25.00%. Susan King (Gold Derby) and Rosen have 16.67% correct. See Experts’ scores.

