Gotham Awards 2022: Michelle Williams to receive Performer Tribute on her road to Oscars

On October 20 the Gotham Awards announced that Michelle Williams will receive the honorary Performer Tribute Awards at the 2022 ceremony that will take place on Monday, November 28, in New York City. These awards celebrate the best in independent film as judged by film journalists and industry peers, and Williams has been nothing if not a strong supporter of independent film.

Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of the Gotham Film and Media Institute, said in a statement, “We are exceptionally proud to honor Michelle Williams, whose iconic performances in collaboration with our most renowned directors have defined her as a leading talent of her generation. Since bursting onto the scene as a teenager, Michelle has consistently raised the bar of her craft while pushing the boundaries of her roles. Michelle is a true New Yorker and we are thrilled to claim her as one of our own by recognizing her with a Performer Tribute at this year’s Gotham Awards.”

Williams has worked with acclaimed indie filmmakers including Kelly Reichardt, Todd Haynes, Sarah Polley, and Kenneth Lonergan, and she previously won Best Ensemble Performance at the Gothams with her co-stars in Charlie Kaufman‘s “Synecdoche, New York.” She has a new Reichardt film coming up — “Showing Up,” which screened in competition at the Cannes Film Festival this year — but it’s her performance in Steven Spielberg‘s “The Fabelmans” that’s currently getting her Oscar buzz for Best Actress.

The Gothams often give performer tributes to indie actors with films in the awards season conversation. Last year’s honorary prizes went to Kristen Stewart and Peter Dinklage; Stewart ended up with an Oscar nom for “Spencer.” The year before there were performer tributes for Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman (posthumously), and they both picked up Oscar noms for their performances in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” And the year before that tributes were bestowed on Sam Rockwell and Laura Dern, the latter of whom won Oscar that season for “Marriage Story.” Does this celebration of Williams’s work bode well for her awards season?

Nominees for this year’s competitive Gotham Awards will be announced Tuesday, October 25.

