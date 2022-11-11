Will Gotham Awards jury rule in favor of Cate Blanchett or Michelle Yeoh?

In what will be an ongoing question for the fall and winter movie awards season, does Cate Blanchett (“TAR”) or Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) have the advantage for Best Actress? We may get our first answer from the Gotham Awards, where both women are nominated for Best Lead Performance.

Based on the combined predictions of hundreds of Gold Derby users as of this writing, Blanchett has the advantage with leading odds of 13/2 for her performance as a world-renowned conductor facing damaging accusations. She’s backed by most of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed so far and majorities of our Top 24 Users and All-Star Top 24.

Yeoh is close behind with 15/2 odds for her role as a mother trying to save her daughter and the world by accessing different parallel dimensions. She’s backed by one of our Experts as well as several of our Top 24 and All-Stars, though with each group Blanchett has a decisive advantage. Indeed, it’ll be interesting to see how this face-off shapes up over the course of the season. Blanchett’s film is grounded in reality, which is usually what appeals to highfalutin awards voters. Will they be able to appreciate the depth of Yeoh’s performance amid all the dimension-hopping?

Yeoh is probably helped, then, by the fact that the Gotham Awards are decided by juries of just a handful of industry peers. So even if “Everything” isn’t for everyone, it could completely bowl over its unique set of jurors. But with such small voting bodies deciding the winners, can these winners carry over throughout the awards season?

Well, last year the Best Lead Performance award was given to two actors: Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), who was ultimately Oscar-nominated, and Frankie Faison (“The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”), who wasn’t. The year before, when the acting races were still divided by gender, the Best Actor winner, Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), ended up with an Oscar nom, while the Best Actress champ, Nicole Beharie (“Miss Juneteenth”), wasn’t. Beharie even beat the ultimate Oscar winner, Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”).

But the Gothams are a good place to build momentum. Just consider Troy Kotsur (“CODA”), who first won the supporting award at these indie kudos before steamrolling towards his unstoppable Best Supporting Actor Oscar victory last season. So watch these awards closely. They could hint at what’s to come.

