‘TAR’ and ‘Everything Everywhere’ are neck-and-neck at Gotham Awards: Which film will get an early Oscar boost?

The Gotham Awards launch the awards season on November 28 when the prizes are doled out to the best in independent film. As it stands the race for Best Feature is neck-and-neck according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. “TAR” has a slight advantage with 69/20 odds, but “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is nipping at its heels with 18/5 odds. Which film do you think will win and thus get an early Oscar boost?

The Gotham Awards don’t always reflect which way the season is going to go, but they’re a good way to start building momentum. Every winner of Best Feature save one (“The Rider”) has been nominated at the Oscars in at least one category. And in the last eight years, six Gotham champs have been Best Picture nominees, including four winners: “Birdman,” “Spotlight,” “Moonlight,” and “Nomadland.”

Last year’s big Gotham winner was “The Lost Daughter,” which claimed Best Feature and three other prizes; it wasn’t nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, but it did score academy bids for two actors (Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley) and Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s screenplay. Just as noteworthy at these awards, Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Performance for “CODA” in what at the time seemed like an upset, starting his journey from under-the-radar character actor to undeniable Oscar winner.

This year most of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed so far say “TAR” will prevail. Our Editors are split right down the middle between “TAR” and “Everything Everywhere.” Our Top 24 Users who got the best scores predicting last year’s Gotham Awards lean ever so slightly in “TAR’s” direction, while our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores predicting the Gothams over the last two years lean much more decisively towards “TAR.”

“TAR” and “Everything Everywhere” are certainly the highest-profile among the Gotham nominees, but here’s where predicting these awards gets tricky. Each category at the Gothams is decided by a jury of just a handful of industry professionals; those juries differ from year to year and from category to category. There is always the potential for major upsets when the results come down to the mercurial tastes of just a few voters.

So there’s every chance one of the remaining nominees – “Aftersun,” “Dos Estaciones,” and “The Cathedral” – will upset like when the aforementioned “The Rider” defeated “The Favourite,” “First Reformed,” and “If Beale Street Could Talk” in 2018. Might one of those underdogs get off the awards season launchpad first? Make or update your Gotham predictions here in our predictions center.

