Governors Awards 2022: Michael J. Fox to receive Hersholt; Euzhan Paley, Diane Warren, Peter Weir for honorary Oscars

Michael J. Fox will be receiving the Jean Hersholt Humantarian Award from the motion picture academy next November. Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir have been voted to receive honorary Oscar statuettes at the 13th annual ceremony to be held on November 19. The announcement was made by the board of governors on Tuesday.

Academy President David Rubin said, “The Academy’s Board of Governors is honored to recognize four individuals who have made indelible contributions to cinema and the world at large. Michael J. Fox’s tireless advocacy of research on Parkinson’s disease alongside his boundless optimism exemplifies the impact of one person in changing the future for millions. Euzhan Palcy is a pioneering filmmaker whose groundbreaking significance in international cinema is cemented in film history. Diane Warren’s music and lyrics have magnified the emotional impact of countless motion pictures and inspired generations of musical artists. Peter Weir is a director of consummate skill and artistry whose work reminds us of the power of film to reveal the full range of human experience.”

Hit films for Fox have included “Back to the Future,” “The Secret of My Success,” “Casualties of War,” “Doc Hollywood” and “The American President.” The five-time Emmy winner launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000.



Palcy is a writer, director and producer born in Martinique in the French West Indies. Her first feature film, “Sugar Cane Alley,” won the Silver Lion at the 1983 Venice Film Festival, a first for a Black director. It went on to win a César Award for Best First Work, the first César won by a woman director and by a Black filmmaker. Other films have included “A Dry White Season” and “Siméon.”.



Warren is one of the most prolific songwriters and has written original songs for more than 100 films. She has received 13 Oscar nominations in the Best Original Song category, starting in 1987 and within each of the past five decades, for songs including “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” “Because You Loved Me,” “How Do I Live,” “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” “Til It Happens To You” and “Stand Up for Something.”



Weir emerged as a filmmaker with “Picnic at Hanging Rock” and “The Last Wave.” He received Oscar nominations for directing “Witness,” “Dead Poets Society,” “The Truman Show” and “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World,” for which he also received a Best Picture nomination, and received a writing nomination for “Green Card.” Other films have included “The Way Back,” “Fearless,” “The Mosquito Coast,” “The Year of Living Dangerously” and “Gallipoli.”



