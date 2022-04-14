The final season of ‘Grace & Frankie’ makes history for Netflix

When “Grace and Frankie” debuted in May of 2015, it’s doubtful even creators Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris or stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin would have expected the show to have such long-lasting sucess. But the Netflix comedy was a juggernaut hit for the streaming platform, and kind of a unicorn in terms of its longevity. Upon its final season, which arrives this month, “Grace and Frankie” is the longest-running Netflix original series in the history of the service. But as the old adage says, all good things must come to an end.

On Thursday, the official trailer for the seventh and final season of “Grace and Frankie” was released by Netflix and the marketing materials tease an emotional farewell to the long-running comedy series.

The synopsis for the season reads as follows:

“Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, f–k it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kaItzgRzr8&feature=youtu.be

The season stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Peter Cambor, Lindsey Kraft, Marsha Mason, Tim Bagley, Peter Gallagher, Millicent Martin, and Christine Woods.

It is produced by Skydance Television and executive produced by Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Fonda, Tomlin, Marcy Ross, Paula Weinstein, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost.

“Grace and Frankie” Season 7 is scheduled to be released by Netflix on April 29, 2022.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions