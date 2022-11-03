Breaking down the Grammys race for Album of the Year: Adele, Beyonce, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift …

Perhaps the highest honor a musician can receive is the Grammy for Album of the Year. The award has gone to iconic bodies of work in the past and maintains the relevance of albums in an increasingly singles-dominated industry in the streaming era. That said, 2022 will go down as one of the most star-packed years for the category. Everyone from full-on Grammy darlings to buzzy new sensations seems to be begging for one of the 10 spots in the category — and thank God it was expanded to 10 last year. So who will make the cut?

Much like the Song and Record of the Year categories, there are three front-runners who will very easily be in for nominations. Two-time winner in this category Adele is back for a possible third victory with her acclaimed album “30.” While the album is touted as the front-runner, it’s neck-and-neck with Beyoncé’s “Renaissance.” Beyoncé recently became the most awarded singer in Grammy history, and she could extend her record by becoming the single most awarded person in Grammy history, period, especially with a possible Album of the Year win. Last but not least is Harry Styles, who’s had an incredible year with his third album, “Harry’s House,” which notched four top-10 hits including the 15-week chart-topper “As It Was.” Any of the three could win: Adele has the acclaim and the remarkable Grammy track record, Styles has the singles domination and accessibility, and Beyoncé kinda has all of those plus a nice overdue narrative.

A few previous nominees are also looking like good bets this year. Kendrick Lamar has been nominated for all of his albums since his studio debut, so his newest LP, “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers,” will likely be among the 10 nominees as well, especially given its acclaim. Similarly, when you think of Album of the Year, you think of three-time winner Taylor Swift, who’s likely to get back in with “Red (Taylor’s Version).” The original “Red” was also nominated for Album of the Year, although she went home empty-handed that year. Also keep an eye out for Brandi Carlile, who can’t seem to stop getting major love from Recording Academy members. Her acclaimed LP “In These Silent Days” will likely be in, and could even be a bigger player for the win than we might think in an otherwise pop-heavy lineup. Finally, Lizzo’s having a phenomenal year led by the success of her number-one hit “About Damn Time,” so it’s likely that she just gets nominated across the board in the general field for her album “Special.”

One of the most interesting prospects for a nomination is Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” the biggest album of the year. Typically, the year’s top album does get in, like “Scorpion” by Drake, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” by Billie Eilish, and “Hollywood’s Bleeding” by Post Malone, so it seems like voters are very much connected with what’s popular. Therefore, it should be almost a given that the Puerto Rican artist would get in. I wouldn’t call him a lock, though; after all, his music is completely in Spanish and would be the first all-Spanish album to get a nomination for Album of the Year. However, I do think voters are in the loop when it comes to Bunny, and it’s not like he is unknown to them: he’s a two-time winner in the Latin field, performed at the awards in 2021, is a past pop field nominee as well, and earned a Record of the Year bid as a featured artist on Cardi B‘s “I Like It.” Being one of the first few entries on the alphabetical ballot will also help to increase his visibility.

So if Bunny and the other aforementioned artists are in, what about the two remaining spots? Plenty of established folk are in contention. Another possible nominee is ABBA, who got a surprise Record of the Year nomination last year (the first nomination of their career). ABBA are right on top of the ballot, and “Voyage” was actually a very strong seller worldwide, plus many would love to reward their career achievements. Unlike ABBA, Coldplay have received their fair share of Grammys already, so it wouldn’t be a shocker to see their latest, “Music of the Spheres,” among the nominees. It’s not their most beloved album, but it did manage to get them a number-one hit with their BTS collab “My Universe,” and Coldplay are consistent Grammy favorites.

Another beloved Brit is Ed Sheeran, in contention for his album “Equals.” While “Equals” did fade from the public consciousness a bit faster than his previous work, Sheeran is still the type of academy-favored singer-songwriter who can get in at the Grammys, especially after the album’s lead single “Bad Habits” was nominated for Song of the Year last year. Moving on from pop, if the Grammys want to have a rock nominee, it’ll probably be Jack White for “Fear of the Dawn.” Last but not least, keep an eye out for two previous winners: Arcade Fire’s “WE,” and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’s “Raise the Roof.”

Finally, watch out for some of the buzziest newer sensations. One of the year’s biggest music events was “Encanto,” so it could become the first movie soundtrack since “Black Panther” to get in the coveted category. The most acclaimed album of the year also often manages to make the cut (see Lana Del Rey‘s “Norman F*cking Rockwell!” and Janelle Monae‘s “Dirty Computer”), so it wouldn’t be a shocker to see Rosalía’s “Motomami” get in, especially after such a great year for Latin artists, and knowing that Rosalía is beloved by the industry (she has performed at the Grammys and previously won Album of the Year at the Latin Grammys).

Steve Lacy’s new-kid-on-the-block status right now could get his latest, “Gemini Rights,” in the category. It helps that the album is riding the success of his smash hit “Bad Habit,” which will likely show up in multiple categories. Similarly, Best New Artist hopeful Zach Bryan currently has the biggest new country album of 2022 with “American Heartbreak,” so support for him could get him into the Album of the Year conversation as well. And with all the love the Grammys have given Finneas, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility for his album “Optimist” to surprise us all on noms morning.

My final predictions: ABBA (“Voyage”); Adele (“30”); Bad Bunny (“Un Verano Sin Ti”); Beyoncé (“Renaissance”); Brandi Carlile (“In These Silent Days”); Kendrick Lamar (“Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers”); Lizzo (“Special”); Rosalía (“Motomami”); Harry Styles (“Harry’s House”); Taylor Swift (“Red”)

