Grammy Awards 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Kai for a great score of 72.73% (24 of 33 correct) when predicting the 2022 Grammy Awards winners on Sunday. Our top scorer is actually tied with Coffee at that score but has the better point score of 274,956 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 3,600 people worldwide predicted these music champs for 33 categories from the Las Vegas ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah and the earlier non-televised event. Top winners included Jon Batiste (album), Silk Sonic (record and song), Olivia Rodrigo (new artist, pop album, pop solo), Foo Fighters (rock album, rock song, rock performance) and Chris Stapleton (country album, country solo, country song).

SEE2022 Grammy winners list in all 86 categories

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Denton Davidson is best at 63.64%. We then have Riley Chow and Daniel Montgomery at 57.58%. The next spot is held by Joyce Eng at 54.55% and then a tie for Marcus Dixon, Paul Sheehan and myself at 51.52%. Charles Bright and Christopher Rosen, are tied at 48.48% and then Matt Noble at 46.88%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions