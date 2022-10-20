Dark-horse Grammy contenders: Watch out for these 3 under-the-radar artists

While some people accuse the Grammys of being a popularity contest, this is not really accurate. The award show often features many acts that are not widely known by the general public, some of which even go on to win big. This year, among the Harry Styleses and Beyonces of music, let’s consider which under-the-radar artist could get their moment to finally shine in the mainstream.

This female-fronted alternative rock band from the UK has exploded in these past 12 months. Their self-titled debut album is one of the most acclaimed of the year, earning an 87 on Metacritic. The band has also been quite beloved all over the world, peaking at number-one in the UK while entering the top 15 in the US. They’ve also scored multiple hits on the US Alternative Airplay charts.

If that wasn’t enough, the band has already received love from the industry. They toured with Harry Styles, who covered their hit “Wet Dream” for BBC Radio 1. They’ve also recently won the A2IM Libera Award for Best Breakthrough, showing support from the independent music scene. Knowing all of that, it’s not hard to see them being big Best New Artist contenders, and they could even pick up some Grammys in the rock and alternative fields.

This pair of young music prodigies has been one of those newer acts quietly taking over the music industry. They have worked with many big names, being mentored by Anderson .Paak and featuring on albums by JID, Ariana Grande, and Silk Sonic. Their debut album, “Not Tight,” features even more talent, with songs with Thundercat, Herbie Hancock, Busta Rhymes, and Snoop Dogg.

Jazz can be a big player when nominated in the top categories. Artists like Herbie Hancock, Stan Getz, and Tony Bennett have managed to win Album of the Year with jazz records. Some jazz adjacent artists like Jacob Collier and Jon Batiste have managed to get some love in the general field as well. And perhaps one of the biggest Best New Artists surprises ever was when jazz musician Esperanza Spalding won Best New Artist over an array of pop crossovers including Justin Bieber and Drake. So keep an eye out for these two; you might be hearing their names called out more than once.

When it comes to silent Grammy players, Robert Glasper is near the top of the list. Despite not being the most mainstream, Glasper has managed to win four Grammys, most recently in 2021. Glasper is also one of the most reliable R&B nominees, rarely being snubbed when eligible. And it’s not really a surprise how Glasper has managed to become such an industry favorite. Not only is he one of the most talented instrumentalists and producers out there, but he has worked with many greats like Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R., India.Arie, and Lalah Hathaway.

Glasper’s most recent album, “Black Radio III,” is a continuation of his Grammy-winning “Black Radio” series. The album was well received and features a lot of Grammy favorites. Its lead single, “Better Than I Imagined,” is a Grammy-winning song already as well. So with such industry recognition and Grammy success, don’t be shocked if Glasper pulls off one or two upsets yet again.

