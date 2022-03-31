Grammys 2022: These 4 versatile artists could win in multiple genres

As music evolves, artists are oftentimes blurring the lines of genre. These days it’s fairly common to see musicians exploring different styles in order to reach their fullest creative potential. This year a handful of artists are nominated in multiple genres, and a few have a good shot at winning in a couple of them.

H.E.R.

This Oscar winner and four-time Grammy winner is nominated in three fields that could get her wins. First and perhaps most likely is R&B, where she is predicted to take home Best Traditional R&B Performance and is one of the front-runners for Best R&B Album. However, H.E.R. is also looking at a possible victory in the contemporary Christian music genre, where her song “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” with Tauren Wells is nominated. Wells is a respected artist in the Christian music world and a previous Grammy nominee. This marks Wells’s 10th nomination without a win, so voting for the song would be a way to give him his first win as well. But even outside of those two genres, H.E.R. is bound to conquer a third field: visual media. Her Oscar-winning song “Fight For You” is currently the front-runner for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

As the top nominee this year with 11 bids, Jon Batiste should be expected to rack up a couple Grammys at the very least, and he has a good chance in many different fields. He could pick up a Grammy in the classical music genre for his composition “Batiste: Movement ‘11” in Best Contemporary Classical Composition. He also garnered two nominations in the jazz genre, for Best Improvised Jazz Solo (“Bigger Than Us”) and Best Jazz Instrumental Album (“Jazz Selections: Music from and Inspired by Soul”), both of which could result in wins, although he will face tough competition there from the late Chick Corea. Another genre that gave Batiste his flowers is American roots, where he is nominated twice for his song “Cry.” “Cry” is actually one of only two songs nominated for both Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song, indicating strong support, so he could potentially pick up both. Finally, Batiste is a big player in R&B this year, with a possible win for Best R&B Album. Oh, and he’s also an almost-lock for Best Score Soundtrack for “Soul” in the visual media field.

This Americana star only has two nominations outside of the general field, but both could easily result in wins. The first one is for her three-time nominated song “Right on Time” in Best Pop Solo Performance. While Carlile will face the competition of four bona fide pop stars with big hits, perhaps her status as the odd one out could help her stand out and pull an upset. But Carlile also has a nomination in her primary genre, where she is nominated for Best American Roots Performance for her Brandy Clark collaboration “Same Devil.” If Carlile does win in the pop field, that will be the third genre she triumphs in, after previous wins in American roots and country.

This highly buzzed internet sensation is nominated twice in two genres that feel equally defining of her. In rap, she’s nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance for the infectious “Need to Know” and Best Rap Song for “Best Friend” alongside Saweetie. Of the two, “Need to Know” probably has the better shot at a win, being a bigger hit and potentially standing out more to voters. On the other side of the spectrum, Doja is nominated in the pop categories. Her huge hit album “Planet Her” is a dark horse contender for a Pop Vocal Album win, while she’s head-to-head against Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance where she’s nominated for “Kiss Me More” with SZA.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?