Top 5 showstopping Grammy moments we’d love to see at this year’s ceremony

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are closer than ever, scheduled for April 3 after a months-long delay, so discussions about the ceremony itself are starting to surface (the recording academy just started naming performers on March 15). The Grammys are not only about the awards, but about the show they put on and those unique Grammy moments everyone talks about the day after. So here are a couple of moments that I hope to see in this year’s ceremony.

Kanye being Kanye

Kanye West has had quite the busy 2022, especially amidst his divorce settlement with Kim Kardashian and drama with comedian Pete Davidson. As for his actual music, his album “Donda,” which is likely winning Best Rap Album, was preceded by concerts where West previewed the tracks that ended up on the final album. So it would be fitting to have him back on the Grammy stage to deliver that kind of heat once again, whether through a “Watch the Throne” reunion performing his nominated hit “Jail” with Jay-Z, or a probably-chaotic acceptance speech if he does take home Best Rap Album — or even Album of the Year, who knows.

One-night only collaborations

Part of what makes the Grammys so special is getting to see so many big names together, and oftentimes that comes in the performances. This year it would be lovely to see established collaborations like Doja Cat and SZA, Coldplay and BTS, and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett at the show (depending on the state of Bennett’s health of course), but it would also be amazing if we got some new, unexpected pair-ups. Maybe we can get Billie Eilish performing her rock-leaning “Happier Than Ever” with Foo Fighters, Jazmine Sullivan taking the stage with fellow powerhouse vocalist Ariana Grande, or even a Grammy-darling pair up between Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. The possibilities are endless.

No sweeps, please

This is the perfect year to spread the wealth, much like it was last year. Perhaps we can get a scenario where Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga take home Album of the Year for “Love for Sale,” while Silk Sonic takes Record of the Year for “Leave the Door Open,” Billie Eilish takes Song of the Year for the aforementioned “Happier Than Ever,” and Olivia Rodrigo (of course) takes Best New Artist. There isn’t really a need to give anyone a sweep, especially since the first three weren’t the artists’ biggest career achievements. We could also see this in the pop field, where we could potentially get four different winners in the four categories. With so many artists gunning for awards this year, the academy should award them all instead of just choosing one person to take everything.

Overdue speeches

A few major artists could win their first Grammys this year. Why not present their categories on the main show and potentially give them their first Grammys in prime time? Jazmine Sullivan, Selena Gomez, Brothers Osborne, and Halsey would all make for excellent highlights if they win, and it would be nice to acknowledge them with their own special moments after multiple snubs in the past. Besides, the Grammys are often filled with a bunch of repeat winners anyway. Keep the potential sweepers in the pre-show besides one or two categories, and let the underdogs shine for once.

Big returns

And of course, the Grammys are always good for making a comeback. Artists like Adele, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, and more could possibly use the Grammy stage to premiere new music. That would certainly get people watching and get people talking.

