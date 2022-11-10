Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, and more will announce 2023 Grammy nominations on November 15

The 2023 Grammy nominations will be announced on Tuesday, November 15, at 9:00am Pacific/12:00pm Eastern, and now we know who will be on hand to reveal the official contenders. Joining Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and “CBS This Morning” anchors Gayle King and Nate Burleson will be recording artists Jimmie Allen, Ledisi, Luis Fonsi, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Smokey Robinson, and Olivia Rodrigo. The event will stream live on live.grammy.com and the academy’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok channels.

Jimmie Allen is a country singer and was nominated in 2022 for Best New Artist at the Grammys. Olivia Rodrigo, meanwhile, was the winner of that New Artist contest in addition to two other prizes she won: Best Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License” and Best Pop Vocal Album for “Sour.” Ledisi is also a Grammy winner, not to mention being the academy’s Los Angeles Chapter President.

John Legend is a longtime Grammy favorite having won 12 times over the course of his career thus far, though that’s just the tip of the iceberg for his trophy mantel. He also won an Oscar, a Tony, and an Emmy, making him one of only 17 people in Hollywood history to achieve the EGOT grand slam of showbiz awards.

Luis Fonsi has earned five Grammy nominations without winning, but he has claimed a trio of Latin Grammys including Song of the Year and Best Urban/Fusion Performance for his crossover hit “Despacito.” Machine Gun Kelly, meanwhile, is still waiting for his first Grammy nominations; the whippersnapper was snubbed in 2022 in favor of a rock lineup of veterans and old-timers.

Last but not least, Smokey Robinson has won just one Grammy out of six nominations, but this year he’s also being rewarded as a 2023 MusiCares Person of the Year. But just who will they announce as the nominees? Make or update your predictions here to let us know who you think will get in to Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article failed to include Ledisi among the artists announcing the Grammy nominations.