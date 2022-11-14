2023 Grammy nominations predictions: Official odds say Adele will sweep again, but watch out for Beyonce and Harry Styles

The 2023 Grammy Award nominations are scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, November 15, at 9:00am Pacific/12:00pm Eastern Time. You can watch the Grammy nominations live on live.GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok channels. But who will be nominated? Scroll down for our complete predictions in the top four general field categories – Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist – with our projected winners highlighted in gold. These odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of music fans who have placed their bets here in our predictions center.

SEEHow to watch 2023 Grammy nominations announcement live

These are the highest-profile awards presented by recording industry peers, and they have undergone many changes in recent years. Last year, for instance, the academy did away with their secretive nomination review committees, which made the final calls in most categories. Now academy members get to vote for the nominees directly, without that unaccountable intermediary.

And last year the general field categories were expanded from eight nomination slots to 10, opening the door for a wider range of artists, songs, and albums to be included. And lest you think that means only the highest-profile hit-makers have a chance, remember last year’s surprise Best New Artist nom for Arooj Aftab and the fact that Jon Batiste‘s relatively under-the-radar “We Are” beat commercial juggernauts Olivia Rodrigo (“Sour”) and Doja Cat (“Planet Her”) for Album of the Year.

SEEEverything to know about the 2023 Grammys

This year, though, we’re betting on the hits. Adele‘s bestselling “30” is our odds-on favorite for Album of the Year (she previously won that award for “21” and “25”). And her chart-topping single “Easy on Me” is the favorite for Record of the Year and Song of the Year (she previously won both of those categories as well, for “Rolling in the Deep” and “Hello”). But she may be facing her toughest competition yet. Beyonce‘s critically hailed “Renaissance” might also be in the mix. And Harry Styles could have a massive breakthrough with his album “Harry’s House” and 15-week number-one single “As It Was.”

Artists you won’t find at these awards, though: The Weeknd, Silk Sonic, and Drake declined to submit their new music for consideration, though you may still see them included if they were credited as featured artists on songs and albums submitted by their collaborators. See who we are predicting below, and make or update your predictions here before Tuesday’s announcement.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele, “30” — 21/2

Beyonce, “Renaissance” — 11/1

Harry Styles, “Harry’s House” — 13/1

Kendrick Lamar, “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” — 14/1

Brandi Carlile, “In These Silent Days” — 15/1

Lizzo, “Special” — 16/1

Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti” — 18/1

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” — 28/1

ABBA, “Voyage” — 40/1

Alison Krauss and Robert Plant, “Raise the Roof” — 42/1

Dark Horses: Coldplay, “Music of the Spheres” (44/1); Ed Sheeran, “Equals” (85/1)

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Adele, “Easy on Me” — 10/1

Harry Styles, “As It Was” — 23/2

Beyonce, “Break My Soul” — 12/1

Lizzo, “About Damn Time” — 13/1

Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit” — 18/1

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” — 22/1

Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius, “You and Me on the Rock” — 25/1

Doja Cat, “Woman” — 28/1

“Encanto” Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — 28/1

Jack Harlow, “First Clas” — 30/1

Dark Horses: Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5” (35/1); Billie Eilish, “TV” (100/1); ABBA, “Don’t Shut Me Down” (100/1)

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele, “Easy on Me” — 10/1

Harry Styles, “As It Was” — 23/2

Beyonce, “Break My Soul” — 13/1

Lizzo, “About Damn Time” — 14/1

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” — 14/1

Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit” — 18/1

Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius, “You and Me on the Rock” — 22/1

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5” — 25/1

“Encanto” Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — 42/1

Jack Harlow, “First Class” — 56/1

Dark Horses: Billie Eilish, “TV” (87/1); Joji, “Glimpse of Us” (95/1)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Latto — 11/1

Zach Bryan — 23/2

Joji — 13/1

Muni Long — 15/1

Anitta — 16/1

Dove Cameron — 20/1

Blxst — 28/1

Mitski — 30/1

Tate McRae — 33/1

Omar Apollo — 33/1

Dark Horses: Wet Leg (37/1); Muna (42/1); Conan Gray (44/1); Gayle (89/1)

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?