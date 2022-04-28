Early Grammy odds 2023: Will Harry Styles keep Adele from setting a new record for women in Record of the Year?

Adele‘s “Easy on Me” spent 10 weeks at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. It’s from arguably the best reviewed album of her career thus far, “30.” And Adele has already won Record of the Year at the Grammys twice before. So it makes sense that “Easy on Me” leads our early Grammy odds in that category. If it wins, Adele will set yet another new record for female artists. But this isn’t an open-and-shut case just yet.

Adele previously won Record of the Year for “Rolling in the Deep” and “Hello.” A third win would tie her with Paul Simon and Bruno Mars as the most awarded recording artist in the history of the category, and she’d stand alone as the sole woman with three ROTY trophies. The only individual with more than three Grammys is mastering engineer Tom Coyne, who prevailed four years in a row (2015-2018). One of Coyne’s wins was actually for engineering Adele’s “Hello.”

Based on the combined predictions of hundreds of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center, “Easy on Me” gets leading odds of 10/1 for Record of the Year, followed by Silk Sonic (whose members are Mars and Anderson .Paak) with 12/1 odds for “Smokin Out the Window.” Silk Sonic are the reigning champs after winning this year for “Leave the Door Open.” If they win again, Mars would tie Coyne and stand alone as the only recording artist with that many ROTY victories.

But what about Harry Styles? He hasn’t won ROTY before. In fact, he has yet to be nominated in the category. But he nevertheless ranks third in our predictions with 14/1 odds. It’s possible he ranks so high because of what happened in 2021. At those Grammys he was completely shut out of the general field and earned just three nominations: two in pop categories and one for Best Music Video. He ended up winning Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar,” which makes sense in hindsight because it was a popular summer hit.

What made Styles’s win surprising was that “Watermelon” beat three artists who were up for Record of the Year: Doja Cat (“Say So”), Dua Lipa (“Don’t Start Now”), and Billie Eilish (“Everything I Wanted”), the last of whom actually won the top prize. So there’s a chance that Styles could’ve won ROTY last year if he had been nominated. We’ll never know if he simply didn’t have enough votes for a ROTY nomination or if the nomination review committee nixed him, but the committees are gone now, so if Styles makes the cut there might be no one to stop him, perhaps not even Adele or Silk Sonic.

