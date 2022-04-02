Does performing at the Grammys mean you’re likelier to win one?

With the Grammys right around the corner on April 3, we are learning which artists will be performing on music’s biggest night. The roster this year is packed full of Grammy heavyweights like Jon Batiste, H.E.R., and Brandi Carlile, as well as hit-makers like Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, and Billie Eilish. However, given that these artists will already be there on Sunday as nominees, is it possible that their status as performers in an indicator that they’ll win?

Last year’s Grammy ceremony consisted of 18 performances (not counting the In Memoriam segment). Out of these, all but one of those artists were Grammy nominees that evening, with the exception being Silk Sonic (who weren’t eligible yet). A lot of performers did end the night as Grammy winners (see Harry Styles, Eilish, Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, Miranda Lambert, and Dua Lipa), and the ones who lost, for the most part, lost to the aforementioned winners in those same categories. However, one could argue that, due to COVID, the Grammys might have wanted to keep attendance small by only having likely winners be performers.

What about previous years? The 2020 Grammys were even better for the performers. Apart from tributes, there were 15 performances that night, and 13 were by Grammy nominees that particular year. Nine performances were led by Grammy winners that evening, while only four performances were led by nominees that night that failed to win (Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., and Camila Cabello). But two of them lost to other performers. Cabello and Grande lost to Lil Nas X for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Grande lost to Lizzo for Best Pop Solo Performance and to Eilish in the general field.

If you keep going back, the numbers are mostly similar. For 2019 we got 11 non-tribute performances by nominees that night which included seven winners. In 2018 nine non-tribute performances were led by nominees, and five of them ended up picking up Grammys. This performing nominee-to-winner ratio has stayed consistent in recent years, with five out of nine nominated performers winning again in 2017, and seven out of 10 in 2016, although the 2015 ceremony had only six out of 17.

SEEEverything to know about 2022 Grammys

This year, a lot of the confirmed performers are the front-runners in their respective categories. Eilish is leading the odds for Album of the Year, while Rodrigo leads for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Likewise, nominees Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X, who will be performing on Sunday, are leading the odds for Best Melodic Rap Performance; the latter is also leading Best Music Video. Other confirmed performers leading Gold Derby odds include Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Batiste, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, and Brothers Osborne. In genre categories we’re not predicting, performers Brandi Carlile and Carrie Underwood could also pull wins.

The bottom line is that if you’re performing and nominated, there seems to be a 50% chance or better you’ll leave with a gramophone. The question may not be if the trend will continue, but who will be the lucky ones to make sure it does.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?