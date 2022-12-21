Grammy predictions: Which soundtrack will win Best Compilation? This year’s category is stacked

Maybe it is the influx of new movies and shows post-COVID lockdowns, or maybe it’s just a coincidence, but it seems like soundtracks are really making a resurgence recently. TV shows and movies have been putting hit songs on the charts, or just generally being acclaimed for their great music supervision. This year’s Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media nominees at the Grammys — which range from shows like “Stranger Things” to movies like “Elvis” — all have that “it” factor that would, in a less competitive year, result in a probable win. But with all five strong nominees competing against each other, multiple outcomes could arise.

Perhaps the front-runner to many is “Encanto.” The soundtrack for the Oscar-winning Disney film was massive, especially at the beginning of the season, notching multiple hit songs on the Billboard Hot 100. The soundtrack also produced the smash “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which spent multiple weeks atop the chart. Plus, the writer of every song in “Encanto” is Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has won multiple Grammys throughout his career. However, Disney soundtracks have a bad track record here. Only two have won this award in the category’s history: “Tarzan” taking the inaugural prize in 2000, and “Frozen” winning in 2015. “Encanto” is definitely as big a hit as those two were, but it’s still a tough track record to overcome.

Another possible winner here is “Elvis.” The Elvis Presley biopic has been doing really well this awards season and is expected to receive multiple nominations at various events throughout, including the Oscars. This soundtrack has two main advantages. First, its artist lineup is stacked, with A-list names like Jazmine Sullivan, Tame Impala, Doja Cat, and Kacey Musgraves in the mix. Second is the fact that biopics featuring music from said artists have a great record in this category. In recent years “Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me,” “Miles Ahead,” and most recently “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” all have won here due to the strength of their subjects and how much the voters enjoy said artists’ music.

However, this award has gone to movies that aren’t biopics or animated films as well. Wins for “A Star Is Born,” “La La Land,” and “The Greatest Showman” show an appreciation for musicals, so perhaps one shouldn’t underestimate “West Side Story” here. Not only is it in line with what they have awarded in the past, but the soundtrack is full of iconic songs from the Broadway classic that voters are sure to know and love. A lot of the names in the credits might be familiar as well, such as Grammy performer Rachel Zegler and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose.

Speaking of known names, you also can’t count out a win for “Top Gun: Maverick.” It is the only soundtrack which isn’t credited to “various artists,” and the names of Lady Gaga and Hans Zimmer — both multiple Grammy winners — could really help it out. Not to mention, it is the most successful film here so a lot of voters may not be able to resist voting for it. And of course, it’s got that nostalgia factor that can help it out.

And speaking of nostalgia, last but certainly not least is “Stranger Things: Season 4.” Right off the bat, its biggest disadvantage is that TV rarely wins, only taking the award once in 2011 for “Boardwalk Empire: Volume 1.” That said, if there’s a soundtrack from TV that can break film’s stranglehold, it’s “Stranger Things.” This season achieved two huge pop culture moments with sync placements of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” and Metallica’s “Master of Puppets,” and the rest of the soundtrack is awards catnip too. You can’t count out a compilation that includes classic artists like James Taylor, The Talking Heads, Moby, Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald. A similar winner in recent years was “Jojo Rabbit,” which beat “Frozen II” thanks to featuring artists like The Beatles and David Bowie.

Will win: “Elvis”

Likeliest upset: “Encanto”

Dark horse: “Stranger Things: Season 4”

