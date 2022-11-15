2023 Grammy nomination reactions: Another Adele sweep? And where TF are Megan Thee Stallion and Summer Walker?

The 2023 Grammy nominations were announced on November 15, and our forum posters have … opinion. See what they’re saying below about the nominations the loved, the nominations they hated, and the snubs that have them fuming. Join their debate here if you dare.

GENERAL FIELD

Babygirl: “Adele smashing with noms was a given, I just don’t think people are as passionate for ’30’ like they were for ’21’ and ’25’ given it’s lack of longevity already. She obviously can still win, but I think things are different this time … I would be here for Kendrick finally winning but that album lacks passion.”

epiphany: “I love Kendrick but ‘Mr. Morale’ doesn’t spark so much conversations unlike ‘GKMC,’ ‘TPAB’ or ‘DAMN.’ The album just came and went but I won’t mad if he wins it, he’s long overdue … I can smell Adele fatigue from miles.”

BradyPupBoy: “I’m all for the Beyonce GF love, but legitimate question, is ‘REANAISSANCE’ truly the album for which we want her winning her first AOTY Grammy? It’s just not that album. An AOTY win would seem like a make-good to me. But, it’s a win nonetheless?”

Alexandra: “Harry is a very real threat for Adele and I would not discount him at all. Adele can come out on top but the competition is a lot stiffer this time than her previous wins. I’m leaning towards Brandi for AOTY now.”

HaimOnRye: “I am HAPPY. Harry finally getting the nominations he deserves. Congrats to Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Wet Leg, Big Thief, Florence and the Machine, Brandi, Adele, Beyonce, Doja. ABBA and Coldplay didn’t really define the year imo but I guess they always have to fit in. Some other nominations are a disgrace and we’ll leave it at that.”

abelfenty: “‘ABCDEFU’ getting nominated in SOTY while Gayle got nominated no where else is exactly the reason they need to bring back the BRP. Voters are clearly lazy and can’t be bothered scrolling past page one of the ballot.”

Gagamon: “Adele’s sweeping and some of you are still in denial.”

Moment 4 Life: “Is it just me or this is the most solid AOTY line-up in years? All 10 nominees either have a narrative to win, or they are very established artists and an AOTY win would be justified.”

arodfan: “Really happy for Bad Bunny. And Bey leading the nominations? This could legit be her year.”

Alijah Purdy: “As someone who is on social media a lot, I will say the Grammy’s have really been getting a lot of negativity and credibility issues the last several years. HOWEVER, if Adele beats Beyoncé in Album of the Year again….Grammys can kiss the last bit of credibility they had goodbye. I think we will see backlash from fans AND artists like the Grammys have never seen before.”

POP

Anna Artdeco: “Adele is being underestimated a bit. Harry might’ve snatched BPSP once when no one was expecting but Adele is also undefeated in pop. And ‘EOM’ is very Grammy friendly. A Harry/Adele split in pop is very likely to me.”

Deemy: “ABBA is likely taking Pop Duo/Group. It’s between them and Sam Smith imo.”

Babygirl: “‘Moscow Mule’ in Pop Solo is kinda the best nomination today, it’s so inspired.”

J: “‘BAM BAM’ HUH WHAT IS HAPPENING”

NDA: “Abba might take BPDGP, but I’m still hoping ‘My Universe’ can come out with the win.”

R&B

epiphany: “Summer Walker, I have no words. Did you hurt someone in the industry?? Because damn”

Deemy: “The R&B nominations were great. I can’t believe I did better predicting Progressive R&B than R&B Album. They really hate Summer. There’s no hope for her I fear.”

almanzarlamarcarlile: “Chris Brown Louis CK and Arcade Fire all nominated, I HATE IT HERE”

Opium: “Not Beyoncé having more R&B songs nominations from an album being in dance, a joke.”

Gucci: “Honey, knew Mary J. Blige was getting in Album of the Year (about time). She’s back to getting her usual R&B nominations since there are no more committees.”

RAP

maxinho: “DJ Khaled’s noms disgust me and using the name of GOD in vain, considering he probably got them through lobby. Glad Kendrick will sweep there.”

arodfan: “Okay, what the f*ck are these ridiculous DJ Khaled nominations?”

daniel: “Jack Harlow over Megan Thee Stallion? I’ll smack them”

Gucci: “Honey, way too many nominations for Jack Harlow in Rap. BARF!”

CheChe70: “the Megan disrespect is horrifying, though I love that Doja has 3 noms already”

Mary: “Megan didn’t get nominated for anything this year”

ROCK

ProfessorChaos: “Holy shit Machine Gun Kelly over Red Hot Chili Peppers?? Why??”

COUNTRY

runninglikewater: “Yesss females in country!”

almanzarlamarcarlile: “ZACH BRYAN MISSED COUNTRY ALBUM?????”