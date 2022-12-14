4 artists who could make Grammy history include music’s biggest power couple

One of the most exciting parts of Grammy season is observing those races that could mean more than just a Grammy. In many cases, artists are looking to make awards show history when they get nominated, and in 2023 we might have a few of those coming to fruition.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé is definitely no stranger to awards. The R&B/pop diva is the most nominated artist in Grammy history, tied with her husband and rapper Jay-Z at 88 nominations. Beyoncé is also the most awarded vocalist ever at the Grammys — but not the most awarded person. Composer Georg Solti still holds that record, winning a whopping 31 Grammys compared to Beyoncé’s 28. However, with nine nominations this year, it is not outside the realm of possibility for Beyoncé to at least tie with the late composer. The singer currently leads Gold Derby’s odds to win Album of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song, and she could also pick up Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance/Electronic Recording. But even if the singer slips in one of those, she still only needs four to break the record and three to tie, which would be a very impressive feat for a modern artist.

Jay-Z

The Carter-Knowles family will have a good night if Beyoncé breaks some records, but Jay-Z could have something to celebrate as well. Right now the mogul is tied with Kanye West for the most wins by a rapper, each earning 24 Grammys in their careers. However, Jay is nominated multiple more times this year, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “God Did,” as well as Album of the Year and Song of the Year for his work on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” and “Break My Soul,” respectively. If Jay wins in any of those categories, he will officially be the most awarded rapper in Grammy history, and knowing how West’s career has being going recently, he might likely keep the record for a while this time.

There are many possible records to be broken depending on who wins Best New Artist this year, but I wanted to focus on the odds-leader at the moment: Anitta. The Brazilian superstar has been a big deal in Latin America for a while, but finally broke through in the United States with her global smash single, “Envolver.” If she does manage to prevail, she would be the second Latin woman ever to win the award, following Christina Aguilera. Furthermore, Anitta would join Aguilera and José Feliciano as the only Latin artists to win the award (this would also apply to fellow nominee Omar Apollo, although he is lower in the odds). Furthermore, Anitta would be the first person to win the award with a majority-Latin discography; Feliciano and Aguilera both had come to prominence with English-language records, while Anitta has performed largely in Portuguese and Spanish. A win for Anitta would, therefore, be a huge win for the Latin community, especially with the lack of representation it usually gets in the general field.

Viola Davis holds many records. She is one of the few people and so far the only African-American to own the triple crown of acting, winning an Emmy, an Oscar, and a couple of Tonys in performance categories. So the actress is just one award away from being a prestigious EGOT holder: a Grammy. Luckily, she’s nominated for her first Grammy this year, for the audiobook of her celebrated memoir, “Finding Me.” If she wins, she’ll become the 18th person to ever claim all four showbiz awards. Additionally, she would be the third Black woman to achieve this, following Whoopi Goldberg and, most recently, Jennifer Hudson. Davis would also be the third triple crown winner to achieve EGOT status, after Rita Moreno and Helen Hayes.

