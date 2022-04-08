6 Grammy records and milestones achieved in 2022

The 2022 Grammys were filled with quite a number of surprising wins, though still a lot of predictable ones. But much like every year, a lot of stars managed to earn their place in Grammy history with fascinating and record-breaking wins. Let’s take a look at a few.

SEETop 4 lessons we learned from Grammys 2022

“Leave The Door Open”

Songwriter and producer Dernst Emile II, also known as D’Mile, made history as the first person to win Song of the Year back-to-back. Emile won last year for his contributions to H.E.R.’s “I Can’t Breathe,” a win that was quickly followed by an Oscar for another H.E.R. collaboration: “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah.” This year D’Mile won for his work on Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” for which he also took home a Record of the Year Grammy as a producer of the song and Best R&B Song.

But D’Mile wasn’t the only record-breaker among the “Leave The Door Open” songwriters. Bruno Mars and Christopher Brody Brown, as well as Emile, also added themselves to the short list of people who have won Song of the Year twice overall. The three of them are now part of a list of nine songwriters who have won multiple times, including legends like U2 and Adele.

Last but not least, the track’s Record of the Year win gave Bruno Mars and engineers Serban Ghenea, Charles Moniz, and John Hanes their third trophy in the category, tying Paul Simon and engineer Tom Elhirst for the second most wins in the category. Engineer Tom Coyne is the only person with more, having won four times.

Foo Fighters

This legendary rock band collected three Grammy Awards for their album “Medicine At Midnight,” sweeping the rock categories. That brought Foo Fighters’ total to 15 Grammys won over the course of their career. This made the band the second most awarded group in Grammy history, after U2 (with 22 wins). Since they are only approximately three more rock sweeps away from besting the Irish rockers, and U2 has fallen off the Grammys’ radar lately, it might not be too long before Foo Fighters become the most awarded group in history.

This controversial rapper and producer took home two Grammys this year for Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Hurricane”) and Best Rap Song (“Jail”). In doing so, he tied with Jay-Z for the most wins by a rapper ever; Jay was also credited as a winning co-writer for “Jail,” which brings them to 24 wins apiece. Both Jay and Kanye are still consistently getting nominations and wins despite their long careers, so either artist could climb further ahead to earn the sole title for most wins by a rapper.

Tyler, the Creator

And on the topic of rap, Tyler, the Creator earned his second Grammy win for Best Rap Album for “Call Me If You Get Lost.” This made Tyler only the fifth artist to win the award twice or more. He’s now tied for third in this category with Kendrick Lamar and OutKast. The all-time biggest winner is Eminem with six victories, followed by the aforementioned Kanye West with four.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?