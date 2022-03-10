Could these 3 artists be completely shut out at the Grammys?

Each year music lovers gather around to watch the Grammys, hoping that their favorite songs, albums, and artists take home awards. Unfortunately, not everyone can win, so we are faced with a couple of fan-favorites who don’t pick up anything, even in spite of multiple nominations. We’d love to see everyone prevail somewhere, but let’s take a look at three artists for whom the honor might just be the nomination this year.

While this singer and rapper would be picking up multiple awards in a perfect world, there’s a chance that Doja Cat goes home empty-handed come April 3. Doja was able to get eight nominations, tying with H.E.R. as the most nominated female artist this year. However, she’s in a lot of categories where her rivals might have stronger support in the Recording Academy — particularly Olivia Rodrigo with her singer-songwriter appeal and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s farewell narrative for “Love For Sale” (it’s Bennett’s last album).

In Best Melodic Rap Performance, she’ll have to duke it out with Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, who have a bigger hit (“Industry Baby”), as well as Kanye West, The Weeknd, and Lil Baby (“Hurricane”) who might win due to their combined name recognition in the field. Doja Cat could still pick up that award, as well as Pop Duo/Group Performance (for “Kiss Me More” with SZA), or Pop Vocal Album (“Planet Her”), but she’s looking more and more like the dark horse in those categories rather than the front-runner.

Justin Bieber might have an even tougher uphill battle than Doja Cat. He has eight nominations as well, but most of them are shared with people like Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish, who appeal more to the Grammys’ style (Gaga and Eilish have many more past wins than Bieber, while Rodrigo fits the Grammy-friendly singer-songwriter mold).

Outside of pop and the general field, Bieber is nominated for Best R&B Performance for “Peaches,” but he and Snoh Aalegra are the two nominees there who didn’t make the cut for Best R&B Song, indicating possible weakness (not to mention Silk Sonic‘s “Leave the Door Open” is probably sweeping both categories anyways). Bieber is also a nominee for Best Music Video, but that’s likely going to Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Ultimately, this might be another year where Bieber loses all his nominations, but the acknowledgement of eight nominations is a good sign that he’s very much respected by his peers.

Billie Eilish

While it’s definitely weird to think Billie Eilish of all people could lose all seven of her Grammy nominations after winning seven times over the last two years, the relatively muted success of “Happier Than Ever” compared to her last album and compared to some of her rival nominees could lead to this Grammy darling having a rougher year this time around. Voters could go for Olivia Rodrigo’s critically acclaimed and more commercially dominant “Sour” across the general field and the pop field, causing Eilish to lose five of her nominations right there. Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett or Silk Sonic could also prevail over Eilish in the general field.

As for her other two noms, it’s pretty likely that “Summer of Soul” or “Bo Burnham: Inside” takes Best Music Film, and there’s a good chance Lil Nas X will claim Best Music Video. As such, perhaps Eilish will have to remain seated this year. That said, Eilish is a weird case, because she could sweep once again just as easily as she could be shut out. It really could go either way. Don’t feel too bad for her, though, as she’s very likely claiming an Oscar to add to her very extensive awards shelf just a week prior to the Grammys anyway.

