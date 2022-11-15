24 most shocking Grammy snubs: Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan, and we really don’t talk about ‘Bruno’

Often as interesting as who is nominated at the Grammys is who isn’t nominated at the Grammys. Sometimes those snubs are more than just surprising. In the case of The Weeknd, it led to a boycott of the awards. So these outcomes are not only consequential to the artists in question, but the entire awards process. Scroll down to see which high-profile artists, albums, and songs missed the cut in this year’s big four categories.

SEE2023 Grammy nominations list

For starters, the Recording Academy decided not to give Taylor Swift another round of nominations for “Red (Taylor’s Version).” The original version was nominated for Album of the Year about a decade ago, but her re-recorded and expanded “Taylor’s Version” collection was left out of the Album of the Year lineup. Her 10-minute-long “All Too Well” was also snubbed for Record of the Year, though it wasn’t all bad news for Swift, who showed up in Song of the Year and Best Music Video for “All Too Well,” in Best Country Song for “I Bet You Think About Me,” and Best Visual Media Song for “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

Elsewhere, one of the top contenders for Best New Artist, country singer Zach Bryan, was snubbed in that race, which turned out to be a bloodbath for some of the favorite contenders. Joji, Dove Cameron, Blxst, Tate McRae, and Conan Gray were also left out of that lineup in favor of some left-field choices. And lastly, Grammy voters took the title of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” quite literally. Though it made the cut for Best Visual Media Song, the “Encanto” breakout hit was snubbed in Record and Song of the Year. See who else got the cold shoulder in the general field below.

DISCUSS2023 GRAMMY NOMINATION Reactions

NOT ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Alison Krauss and Robert Plant, “Raise the Roof”

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Ed Sheeran, “Equals”

Rosalia, “Motomami”

NOT RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Encanto” Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well”

Billie Eilish, “TV”

Coldplay and BTS, “My Universe”

NOT SONG OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile, “You and Me on the Rock,”

Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

“Encanto” Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Billie Eilish, “TV”

Joji, “Glimpse of Us”

NOT BEST NEW ARTIST

Zach Bryan

Joji

Dove Cameron

Blxst

Tate McRae

Mitski

Muna

Conan Gray

Gayle