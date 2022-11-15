Grammys 2023 nominations: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Boz for an excellent score of 85.29% when predicting the 2023 Grammys nominations on Tuesday morning. Our top scorer is actually tied with 16 others at that percentage but has a better point score of 88,430 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 2,300 people worldwide predicted these music nominees in the four general field categories with our top scorer getting 29 nominee slots correct. That included 9 of 10 Album of the Year contenders (only missing for Taylor Swift) and 8 of 10 Record of the Year contenders (only missing Jack Harlow and Swift).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Joyce Eng is best with 82.35% accuracy. Paul Sheehan is in second place at 79.41%, followed by Daniel Montgomery and myself at 76.47%. Marcus Dixon is next at 73.53% and then a tie at 70.59% for Denton Davidson, Ray Richmond and Christopher Rosen. We then have Charles Bright at 55.88% and Rob Licuria at 52.94%. See Editors’ scores.

