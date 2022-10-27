Grammys 2023: Who will join Record of the Year front-runners Adele, Beyonce and Harry Styles?

In the Grammy race for Record of the Year, which goes to the artist, producers, and engineers of a single recording, there are a few contenders who are very much locked in for a nomination. Queen of Record of the Year nominations Beyoncé will very much be nominated for her number-one hit “Break My Soul.” Another locked nominee is Adele, whose “Easy On Me” spent 10 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. These two major Grammy darlings will likely be joined by the biggest hit of the year, “As It Was” by Harry Styles. Aside from those main three, there’s a good shot for Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” to get in as two of the most year-defining number-one hits of 2022.

Several more artists are in the hunt. Brandi Carlile seems to be a general field fixture these days, so it’s likely her song “You and Me on the Rock” featuring Lucius gets nominated. Another possible contender is Doja Cat, who has been nominated for the past two Grammys for “Say So” in 2021 and “Kiss Me More” in 2022. This year she is in the running with “Woman,” one of the many hits off her Grammy-nominated “Planet Her.” Along with these two women, don’t be surprised if you see Jack Harlow’s pop and urban radio chart topper “First Class” among the 10 final nominees considering the hype he has had this year. Another rap-pop hybrid is Post Malone and Doja Cat’s infectious “I Like You (A Happier Song),” which would be Malone’s fourth nomination in this category.

The next few spots are anyone’s game. One could say that the widely publicized release of Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” at the tail end of voting could make Swift’s “All Too Well” from “Red (Taylor’s Version)” a surefire nominee in the category, on top of the acclaim the song received when it came out. However, it’s valid to wonder if the song’s hype might’ve been a bit forgotten by the time voting got underway. That said, if voters weren’t well aware of Swift in the last days of voting, then they were likely living under a rock.

Another perhaps-forgotten possibility is “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the smash multi-week number-one from Disney’s “Encanto.” While it is true that the song has not been talked about as much in the latter months of the year, it was still a big cultural event and perhaps one that voters would love to honor. Legendary group ABBA is in the same predicament, with their submitted song “Don’t Shut Me Down” being a year old already. However, after their surprise Record of the Year nomination last year, it’s not smart to count them out.

This year, hip-hop has some possible contenders. First and perhaps most famous is Latto’s “Big Energy,” the live rendition of the rapper’s chart-topping pop and urban radio hit. Rap darling Kendrick Lamar also has a strong chance with his song “The Heart Part 5,” which introduced his “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” era. There’s also Future, Drake and Tems’s “Wait For U,” one of the most popular songs of the year. While Future does have a pretty lackluster track record at the Grammys, perhaps this year voters will finally take him more seriously and acknowledge his popularity and acclaim. Finally, perhaps Nicki Minaj’s complaints about the Grammys will lead more voters to consider her smash hit “Super Freaky Girl,” which could easily earn a nom.

Finally, there are dark horse songs you might consider if you want to set yourself apart from the rest of Gold Derby users making their Grammy predictions. Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange” is rapidly growing on streaming and radio, so perhaps voters have space for one more country star in the mix. Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” was one of the biggest crossover hits this year and could be shown love from the pop crowd as well as alternative voters. Coldplay are Grammy favorites and previous winners in this category for “Clocks,” so it wouldn’t be a shocker to see their BTS-assisted “My Universe” nab a nomination here.

Another Grammy darling is Billie Eilish, who could show up this year with her viral hit “TV.” And perhaps the buzz from Bad Bunny’s album “Un Verano Sin Ti” makes him a stronger contender than we think in the song categories, which could lead to a nomination for his breezy “Después de la Playa.” And always keep in mind some contenders who are at or near the very top of the alphabetical ballots, like Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug,” The Anxiety’s “Meet Me At Our Spot (Live),” and Arcade Fire’s “The Lightning I, II.”

My final predictions: Adele (“Easy On Me”); Beyoncé (“Break My Soul”); Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius (“You and Me On the Rock”); Coldplay and BTS (“My Universe”); Doja Cat (“Woman”); Jack Harlow (“First Class”); Steve Lacy (“Bad Habit”); Lizzo (“About Damn Time”); Harry Styles (“As It Was”); Taylor Swift (“All Too Well”).

