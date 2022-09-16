Grammys 2023: Could Robert Plant and Alison Krauss win Album of the Year again for ‘Raise the Roof’?

If you skim through Album of the Year winners at the Grammys, one that you might be less familiar with is “Raising Sand,” the collaboration project between bluegrass artist Alison Krauss and rock veteran Robert Plant. With a unique take on standards, the album became an industry favorite and a critical success. Overall it swept the Grammys, winning six times over two years, including Album and Record of the Year. Now, 15 years after “Raising Sand’s” release, the duo is back in Grammy consideration with their follow-up record, “Raise the Roof.” But the question is, will the duo be a heavy hitter again at the Grammys 2023?

First things first, let’s consider what made “Raising Sand” such a success. Back then Krauss was already a Grammy darling and the most awarded woman ever (a title she held until 2021). Plant, on the other hand, was somewhat under-rewarded, especially as part of the iconic band Led Zeppelin. Many thought that this record could change that, which probably contributed to it winning. Another important factor for “Raising Sand” was its sound. It was an Americana record, taking from country and roots music as well as rock. Furthermore, it was a collection of covers, so voters probably knew the songs already. So not only did the album have many members from multiple branches likely voting for it, but even other voters might’ve been compelled to vote for a collection of songs they might have grown up with.

Context is also very important, though. Back when “Raising Sand” won, Grammy voters had a soft-spot for veterans (Santana, Steely Dan, Ray Charles, and Herbie Hancock also won in the 2000s). These days veteran status seems to be less of a factor; just look at Tony Bennett’s last album “Love for Sale” failing to win in the general field earlier this year. That could ultimately hurt “Raise the Roof,” especially as it wasn’t as acclaimed or as commercially successful as its platinum predecessor.

But what could help “Raise the Roof” is the nature of its potential competition. Grammy voters are still very much playing it safe when it comes to who wins; albums that are very urban or too poppy tend to lose to more “serious,” artier records. Against potential nominees like Beyoncé and Harry Styles, a lot of voters could see Krauss and Plant as the safe, familiar alternative, especially older voters. Furthermore, the plethora of big commercial acts that will likely be nominated this year could help a smaller record stand out as an underdog with a strong rooting factor, which might have helped Jon Batiste take the award in 2022. Plus, a lot of voters might remember the first Plant/Krauss record and vote for the new one solely based on nostalgia. Oh, and “Raise the Roof” happens to be a great record.

Ultimately, Krauss and Plant’s fate will depend on who their competition is and how much passion there is in the Recording Academy. The album will likely have to face Brandi Carlile in the Americana categories, and Carlile is definitely a huge Grammy favorite of late. But perhaps voters will pause their Carlile voting spree to honor an amazing comeback by two of their favorites. “Raise the Roof” will also have more categories to potentially compete in than “Raising Sand” did since back then there weren’t Americana categories for singles and tracks. Perhaps the biggest surprise of nominations morning will be the duo getting their due all across the board.

