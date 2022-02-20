Grammys flashback: The academy loved Adele before it was cool

Few artists have had the career Adele’s had. The British singer-songwriter has been arguably the most successful artist of her generation, having dropped four massively successful albums including “21,” which is the biggest Billboard 200 album ever. She has also garnered an unprecedented amount of respect from her industry peers, having swept the Grammys multiple times, and winning a Grammy for each and every one of her eras, something which will likely repeat for her newest record, “30.” In fact, she hasn’t lost a Grammy race since 2010. But before Adele became Adele, before the massive success of “21,” we had “19” from a newcomer who broke through and won Best New Artist in what’s one of the most interesting rises to fame ever.

Adele wasn’t an overnight success. When she first started dropping songs, they were mostly popular in the UK. Eventually she gained a crossover hit with “Chasing Pavements,” which was followed by the release of her full debut album “19.” It definitely did well by most artists’ standards, though it wouldn’t even come close to her follow-up albums. Still, it was big enough to get Adele on the airwaves and get “Chasing Pavements” to do moderately well for a newcomer in the US (it peaked at number-21 on the Billboard Hot 100), especially with Adele’s more restrained sound competing against the upbeat extravaganza that marked pop music at the time. The Grammys eligibility period ended on September 30, 2008, and Adele wasn’t even promoting that much in the US.

Then came October 18, when “Saturday Night Live” helped jump-start Adele’s career when it came to US audiences. Her episode, hosted by Josh Brolin and featuring a cameo by controversial Republican politician Sarah Palin, became the most watched “SNL” episode in more than a decade, and Adele was quickly launched into stardom. This was also quite advantageous for Grammy voting, which usually takes place at that time of year, and of course, when Grammy nominations came out, Adele was indeed on the list, getting four nominations including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Perforance for “Chasing Pavements,” as well as Best New Artist. However, “19” did not get a nomination in any album categories. Instead, a fellow Brit got an album nom, and it was someone who might’ve been Adele’s biggest threat for Grammy glory.

Duffy was nominated for three Grammys, including Best Pop Vocal Album for her hit “Rockferry,” Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Mercy,” and of course Best New Artist. While Adele got into the general field, Duffy did better in the pop field with those two noms to Adele’s one. The pop field was decided by a straight vote of academy members while the general field was ultimately decided by a nomination review committee. That could’ve suggested that Duffy was getting more support from pop voters at large. Another strong contender for the Best New Artist Grammy were the Jonas Brothers (yes, the Jonas Brothers are general field nominees), who were arguably the biggest names in mainstream pop out of the nominees. Rounding out the category were two artists who would go on to be perennial Grammy nominees, Jazmine Sullivan and Lady A (the latter won Record and Song of the Year for “Need You Now” a few years later, so I doubt they mind this loss). The category was up in the air, with magazines like Slant, Music Radar, Entertainment Weekly, and NPR predicting a close race between Jonas Brothers, Duffy, and Adele, with a few Sullivan predictions as well.

Adele ultimately won the category along with Female Pop Vocal. She acknowledged her closest competitors Duffy and Jonas Brothers in her speech as well. Her fellow Brit pop star did end up taking home Best Pop Vocal Album for “Rockferry,” though. Lady A didn’t win anything that night, but they quickly became Grammy darlings in the country field. Jonas Brothers have only recently garnered a second nomination in their career for their 2019 reunion single “Sucker.” And Sullivan has accumulated 15 nominations and could finally win her first Grammy this year after her many, many losses. But Adele, who could’ve been one of the many cursed Best New Artist winners who quickly faded into obscurity, managed to become a certified Grammy favorite, losing once more in 2010 and then winning all 13 of her nominations since then.

Did the Grammys luck out by picking Adele or did they truly anticipate where her career would go? Either way, her win seemed to be especially passion-driven, and a rare one for an artist without that many hits at the time. Maybe the Recording Academy knew that the ingenue singer-songwriter would become the defining artist of her generation after all.

