Grammys flashback: Clash of the ’90s titans when Alanis Morissette beat Mariah Carey

If you think of iconic ’90s albums, a few may come to mind. Perhaps you’re a rap fan and go for Biggie’s “Ready to Die” or Nas’s “Illmatic.” If you’re more of a heavy rocker, there’s Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” and if you’re into more alternative records then Radiohead’s “OK Computer” and Fiona Apple’s “Tidal” are probably on your list. However, much like records like “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” or Oasis‘s “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory,” one answer that you might hear coming from any avid consumer regardless of genre preference is Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill.” The pop-rock record is widely hailed as one of the best of the ’90s and, sometimes, ever. Among its many honors, it won Album of the Year at the 1996 Grammys.

“Jagged Little Pill” marked a shift in Morissette’s life. Not only was it a drastic change in sound from her more poppy first albums, its whole concept was based on her experience with change and breakup. As such, “Jagged” was a big risk for Morissette, who had been left label-less after the dire commercial performance of her previous record. Despite the risk, “Jagged” slowly became a big hit, especially after the success of its lead single, “You Oughta Know.” Critically, the album had good reviews, although they were definitely less enthusiastic than the retrospective reviews of it would be. Still, with huge hype and a compelling personal narrative, she was thrown into the Grammy conversation pretty quickly. As Parry Gettelman of the Orlando Sentinel wrote back then, “Alanis Morissette is bound to win something for so deftly combining traditional cute-pop virtues and that sassy Spin-cover-girl attitude.” Morissette was definitely Grammy material, and would surely get a good amount of support.

What people may not remember these days, however, is that Morissette was far from a runaway favorite. First, this was the first year of the nomination review committees, which were a direct response to criticism that Grammy nominees tended to be old and boring and not really reflective of the budding talent of the times. So Morissette could’ve just been a hip nomination pick to redeem themselves. The second factor was Mariah Carey, who was having an admittedly huge year, achieving a record-breaking, 16-week number-one hit with “One Sweet Day” and notching a couple more chart-toppers from her album “Daydream.” As such, many expected the album to sweep its nominations, including Album of the Year.

Also nominated for Album of the Year were Michael Jackson’s “HIStory,” Pearl Jam’s “Vitalogy,” and Joan Osborne’s “Relish” — and since those last two were alternative-leaning, many thought that was a death sentence for Morissette. In their 1996 predictions piece for the Los Angeles Times, Paul Grein and Robert Hilburn wrote that she had “strong voter appeal, but it’s hard to see the top award going to such a volatile, edgy artist — especially with Pearl Jam’s siphoning off significant rock support. That leaves Carey as the likely victor.” This sentiment was echoed by other publications like Entertainment Weekly and the Orlando Sentinel.

Morissette had a few advantages up her sleeve though. First, many people saw her as a new, refreshing choice over Carey and Jackson’s more radio-ready sound. She was also helped by the underperformance of her supposedly vote-splitting competition. Despite big success with her lead single “One of Us,” Osborne missed Best Rock Album, so she was likely a committee pick for Album of the Year; Jackson also missed Best Pop Vocal Album. And Pearl Jam’s impact was overestimated, as they only managed to win one Grammy — and in a category where Alanis wasn’t competing; she beat them everywhere else.

“Daydream” was overestimated as well, especially since it ended up losing Best Pop Vocal Album to “Turbulent Indigo” by Joni Mitchell, an album that’s unknown to pretty much anyone who isn’t a Mitchell aficionado. Ultimately, Morissette had the passion, the rest did not. Plus, “Jagged Little Pill” contained two elements that the Grammys love: the opportunity to anoint new talent before anyone else, and her behind-the-scenes narrative. With its change of musical style and sudden success for a struggling artist, many voters surely thought the Grammy was more than deserved to complete “Jagged Little Pill’s” victory lap.

When she won, many were stunned Carey had actually lost; to make matters worse, Carey didn’t win a single Grammy that night. Still, while many will argue Carey deserved to win to this day, “Jagged Little Pill” ultimately became the more iconic album out of the two, earning a spot on many all-time lists and even being mentioned in the top 70 of Rolling Stone’s GOAT Albums list in 2020, not to mention getting its own jukebox musical. And let’s be real, Carey continued to be the massive superstar she had always been and even won some more Grammys later on for “The Emancipation of Mimi” in the 2000s, so there are probably no hard feelings between the two ladies of the ’90s.

