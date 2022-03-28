Who will win Album of the Year at the Grammys: Repeat win for Billie or Tony? Breakthrough for Olivia?

One of the top honors a musician can get from their industry peers is the Grammy for Album of the Year. Awarded to iconic albums throughout history like The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” Stevie Wonder’s “Innervisions,” Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours,” Lauryn Hill’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” and Adele’s “21,” the category is a way of preserving for posterity excellent albums that were the year’s best of the best. This year 10 albums are gunning for a chance to take the prestigious honor, but only one will ultimately be crowned as the Album of the Year.

For Olivia Rodrigo, Album of the Year would not be an exaggerated title. Her debut album, “Sour,” broke myriad records and ended up second on Billboard’s year-end albums chart, the highest among the nominees. “Sour” includes the hit singles “Traitor,” “Deja Vu,” “Good 4 U,” and “Drivers License,” the last two being Grammy-nominated this year. “Sour” was also acclaimed, so a win for Rodrigo really checks all the boxes. The only obstacle Rodrigo faces is that winning on your debut album isn’t that common; only seven albums have done it prior. That said, if a debut album were to win, “Sour” does make a whole lot of sense.

Unlike Rodrigo, Billie Eilish is already a Grammy darling, and her sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever,” could continue to prove that. The album wasn’t as big a commercial hit as Eilish’s debut, which won Album of the Year two years ago, but it did notch a couple of hits, and critics loved it. Eilish also proved last year that she doesn’t need to have the biggest hit in the category to win when she took home Record of the Year for “Everything I Wanted” over favorites Dua Lipa (“Don’t Start Now”) and Megan Thee Stallion (“Savage”).

That said, Grammy voters could go for another Grammy favorite in the form of Lady Gaga, who’s nominated alongside Tony Bennett for “Love for Sale.” The album, a collection of Cole Porter covers, was heavily promoted as Bennett’s last album, including a big CBS special around voting time. Gaga’s campaign for “House Of Gucci” could also help, since she simultaneously touched on both the movie and the album during most interviews.

Eleven-time nominee this year Jon Batiste is also in contention for his genre-bending album “We Are.” Batiste could pose a serious threat due to his cross-genre appeal. He is a nominee in the American roots, jazz, R&B, classical, and video fields, as well as Record of the Year for “Freedom.” As such, you can expect Batiste to get a lot of votes from a wide spectrum of music professionals. The question is whether he can beat out more popular artists, especially since he has never won a Grammy (yet). Still, with many genre musicians potentially backing him up, don’t count Batiste out.

The other nominees might have to sit this one out. Justin Bieber’s “Justice” and Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” were big commercial hits, but they’re not the types of albums the Grammys like to reward here: typically more singer-songwriter or more emotionally deep albums. Elsewhere, while it would be a historic win, I wouldn’t expect “Montero” by Lil Nas X to take it, especially after it missed the nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album. Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” also missed that category (in fact this is Swift’s only nomination), and it’s rare to win Album of the Year back-to-back, not to mention the late-2020 album might be a bit forgotten at this point. And there’s, of course, Grammy favorites H.E.R. and Kanye West. Both are likely picking up one or two Grammys in their genre fields, but it’s rare for R&B and especially rap to win here, and the albums probably weren’t acclaimed or successful enough to overcome that.

Overall, my gut is telling me to go with “Happier Than Ever” since Eilish is on such a Grammy hot streak. However, the academy might not be able to resist giving Bennett one last big award, and the album over-performed heavily on nominations day. Jon Batiste and Olivia Rodrigo both have a great shot too.

Will win: Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

Likeliest upset: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, “Love For Sale”

Possible dark horse: Olivia Rodrigo, “Sour”/Jon Batiste, “We Are”

